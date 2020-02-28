Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard M. "Rick" Felton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard (Rick) M. Felton 60, passed away at his home in Montague on December 6, 2019, after a long struggle with heart and vascular disease. Rick was born on May 7,1959. He grew up in Greenfield and spent countless hours shore fishing on the Connecticut River. He had a natural ability for fishing and always managed to land the big ones and took great pride in letting them go and watching them swim away. He was an avid fan of music, especially the classic rock of Black Sabbath, Deep Purple and Grand Funk Railroad. He also had a huge passion for Alice Cooper.



He enjoyed playing the guitar or any instrument he happened to have. He was a very gentle and caring person who had a passion for nature. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Francis Barber and his sister Joan LaBonte. He leaves his son Adam Felton of Orange and Adam's mother Donna Stratton of Erving, a sister Marie Weeks and her husband Stanley of Greenfield, NY, his brothers Robert Barber of Greenfield and Robert Felton of Leyden and numerous nieces and nephews. He also leaves his lifelong friend, Steven Bates of Greenfield. Rick deeply cared for all animals but will especially be missed by his cat "Spunk".



There will be no calling hours. A celebration of Rick's life will be held on March 28, 2020 in Greenfield for family members and close friends.

