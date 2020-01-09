Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard M. Hawkins. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary

Richard "Dick" M. Hawkins, 72, of Greenfield, MA died Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield after a brief illness.



Dick was born in Greenfield on March 25, 1947 the son of Melvin A. and Theresa (Morrissey) Hawkins.



Dick attended Greenfield schools and graduated from Greenfield High School in 1966.



Dick retired from Deerfield Academy where he worked for many years and had many friends. Prior to DA, he was employed by Wilson's Department Store in the Men's Department. Never one to be idle, he most recently was employed by the Greenfield School System.



Dick is survived by his brother Robert Hawkins (Andrea) of Hadley, and his brother-in-law George A. Miner, Sr. of Montague. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and grands with whom he held dear.



He was predeceased by his sisters Phyllis Kibbett and Marjorie "Sis" Miner; brothers Edward (Alice), Dwight (Elaine) and William (Barbara) Hawkins.



Dick was a very generous and giving man and took pleasure in spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed his weekly breakfasts at Denny's Pantry with his family and friends.



A memorial service will be held Saturday 1/18 at 10am at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 220 Federal Street, Greenfield MA. Burial will follow at Green River Cemetery in Greenfield.



A calling hour will be held Saturday morning (1/18) from 9am until the time of the service at the funeral home.



It is requested charitable donations be made to Franklin County Regional Dog Shelter, 10 Sandy Lane, Turners Falls, MA.



For condolences, please visit

Richard "Dick" M. Hawkins, 72, of Greenfield, MA died Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield after a brief illness.Dick was born in Greenfield on March 25, 1947 the son of Melvin A. and Theresa (Morrissey) Hawkins.Dick attended Greenfield schools and graduated from Greenfield High School in 1966.Dick retired from Deerfield Academy where he worked for many years and had many friends. Prior to DA, he was employed by Wilson's Department Store in the Men's Department. Never one to be idle, he most recently was employed by the Greenfield School System.Dick is survived by his brother Robert Hawkins (Andrea) of Hadley, and his brother-in-law George A. Miner, Sr. of Montague. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and grands with whom he held dear.He was predeceased by his sisters Phyllis Kibbett and Marjorie "Sis" Miner; brothers Edward (Alice), Dwight (Elaine) and William (Barbara) Hawkins.Dick was a very generous and giving man and took pleasure in spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed his weekly breakfasts at Denny's Pantry with his family and friends.A memorial service will be held Saturday 1/18 at 10am at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 220 Federal Street, Greenfield MA. Burial will follow at Green River Cemetery in Greenfield.A calling hour will be held Saturday morning (1/18) from 9am until the time of the service at the funeral home.It is requested charitable donations be made to Franklin County Regional Dog Shelter, 10 Sandy Lane, Turners Falls, MA.For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com Published in Recorder on Jan. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close