Richard "Dick" M. Henry, 79, of Pierce Street in Greenfield, died on Tuesday at Franklin Baystate Medical Center, surrounded by loved ones, following a period of declining health.



He was husband for 52 years of Ruth Ellen (Marion) Henry, father to Jim, Lisa, Karlena, and Daniel Henry. Grandchildren include Madeleine Roberts, T. Joseph Roberts, Charity Rose Kirkman, Tyler Henry, Kristen Henry, Jocelyn Henry, Isaiah Henry, and Jordan Henry. Just weeks before his passing, Richard rejoiced in the birth of his grandson Deaglan Henry. He leaves behind three sisters in law, Lucille Henry of Greenfield, Ila Jae Henry of Spokane, Wash. and Bette Henry of Greenfield; and several nieces and nephews.



Dick was born in an upstairs bedroom at the Clarkdale Farm in Deerfield, where his father Elmer and mother Lena both worked, on July 16, 1939. The youngest of six children, Dick was predeceased by both parents, as well as his sister Edith (Henry) Hicks, and brothers William, Earl, Archie, and E. Patrick Henry.



He received his associate degree in Accounting from Greenfield Community College, after previously attending Northampton Commercial College. He was also a 1957 graduate of Amherst Regional High School. Dick worked for 23 years as an agent and sales manager in the Greenfield office of the Prudential Insurance Company, beginning in 1972. Following his retirement from Prudential, he worked briefly for the Mackin Construction Company, and later returned to insurance sales, working for MetLife, and selling investments for Money Concepts. He also worked briefly for the Skole Insurance Agency in Greenfield.



Many know Dick for his work in the community. He served for 15 years as a member of the Greenfield Board of Assessors. He was an appointed member of the Greenfield Council on Aging. He was also extremely active with Greenfield area organizations. He met his beloved wife through the Grange and served as a past master of Guiding Star Grange #1 on Chapman Street. He was the long-time Treasurer of Guiding Star, and in his final act for the organization, he served as the Clerk of the Works for a renovation project in the dining area in the basement, which will be completed within a matter of days.



He also was a member of the Massachusetts State Grange Lecturer's Coordinating Committee for eight years, and of the state Grange Home & Community Service Committee.



Dick was very active in the Greenfield Loyal Order of Moose, the Knights of Columbus, and the American Legion. He was the Legion Finance Officer for several years. Upon becoming Treasurer and later Governor of the Moose Lodge, Dick spent seven years working with local, state, and federal officials, as well as Moose International, to stabilize the lodge and allow it to survive and thrive. Moose International recognized his efforts by naming him a Deputy Supreme Governor for one year, and bestowed upon him the honor of Pilgrim, a lifetime honor.



Dick will be buried wearing his gold Pilgrim jacket, and the Moose will be one of several organizations performing ceremonies during the calling hours Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 220 Federal Street, Greenfield. Funeral services will be held at 9:15am from the Kostanski Funeral Home, followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church on Federal Street in Greenfield, where he was a communicant. Following the burial at Calvary Cemetery on Wisdom Way in Greenfield, the family invites all friends and loved ones to a celebration of Dick's life at the Moose Lodge, 20 School Street in Greenfield. A meal will be served at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.



For 25 years, Dick spent an hour in the Adoration Chapel at Blessed Sacrament each Thursday morning. He served as Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus, was an Extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist, and a member of the church choir until his passing.



Dick loved to sing and was a member of the Franklin County Community Chorus.



He was also an avid sports fan of the Boston Red Sox, the New England Patriots, Boston Bruins, and Boston Celtics.



Because Dick was so involved in so many local organizations, in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his honor to:



Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman St., Greenfield, MA 01301



Or to any of the following organizations:



Loyal Order of Moose #997



Knights of Columbus Council #133



American Legion Post 81



Franklin County Community Chorus



