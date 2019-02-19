Richard M. "Rick" Smith, 65, died on Sunday (2/17/19) at Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born on March 12, 1953 in Montague, he was the son of Richard R. and Viola (Belcher) Smith. A 1972 graduate of Greenfield High School (Vocational), he married the former Sandra Dobias on May 23, 1987.
Rick was a truck driver for C & S Trucking in Conway. In his earlier years, he enjoyed working on cars and enjoyed the outdoor life of helping with his sister's pig farm and picking up vegetables at local farm stands for the pigs.
Survivors include his wife Sandy, his son Kyle Dobias and his partner Jody of Colrain and granddaughter Abigail Dobias. He also leaves six brothers: John, William, Kenneth, Albert, Everett and Keith; three sisters: Valeda Andrew, Joyce Purington and Bonnie Sullivan, many nieces and nephews, mother-in-law Betty Dobias, brother-in-law Bruce Dobias and sisters-in-law Linda McComb and Carolyn Hayes. He was predeceased by their son, Matthew R. Smith in 2011.
At Rick's request, all services are private under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, 14 High Street, Greenfield, MA 01301.
Walker Funeral Home
14 High St
Greenfield, MA 01301
(413) 772-6393
Published in Recorder on Feb. 19, 2019