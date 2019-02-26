Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard P. Russo. View Sign

Richard "Dick" Russo, age 76, died Friday, February 22, 2019 at Bluebird Estates in East Longmeadow from natural causes.



He was born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts to Rocco and Lydia Russo and was the second of four children.



Dick graduated as salutatorian of his class at Berkshire Community College and obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree, cum laude, from the University of Massachusetts. He also earned his Master of Education degree from the University of Massachusetts. He was an English teacher at Greenfield High School for over 30 years, and for a number of those years was also the Chair of the English Department.



After retiring from those roles, he went on to work for the school system for multiple years as an MCAS Coordinator. In addition, Dick was an accomplished musician, playing primarily alto saxophone, participating in various bands over the years and inspiring many students to pursue professional lives as musicians.



Dick was predeceased by his beloved wife, Ann, April 2018. He is survived by his daughter, Maria Russo-Appel and her husband William Russo-Appel of Western Massachusetts; Tanya Bolston of Western, Massachusetts; and Juliana Siconolfi and her husband Robert Siconolfi of Northern Virginia. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Richard Appel, Sydney Appel and Sophia Bolston, and his three siblings, Anthony Russo of Lanesboro, Massachusetts; Patricia Caparelli of Lake Forest, California; and Edward Russo of Council Bluffs, Iowa.



Words do not capture Dick's vitality and love for life nor his family's grief, but perhaps a quote from his favorite poet, John Keats, comes closest: "A thing of beauty is a joy forever: Its loveliness increases; it will never Pass into nothingness [...]".



Calling hours will be Friday, March 1,2019, at the Wrisley Funeral Home ,South Deerfield, from 4:00 to 7:00PM. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, Mar. 2,2019, with a Liturgy of Christian Burial in Blessed Sacrament Church, Greenfield at 11:00AM. Family requests that everyone meet at the church .



The family thanks the devoted staff at Bluebird Estates over this past year. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that donations be made to .



