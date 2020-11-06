1/1
Richard R. Gamelin
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Rene Gamelin, 71, of Greenfield passed away on November 5, 2020 at UMass Medical Center in Worcester after a courageous battle with leukemia. Rick was born in Greenfield on June 10, 1949 the son of the late Edmund and Jessie (Zachlowski) Gamelin.

He was educated in Turners Falls and was a proud member of the Turners Falls High School class of 1967. Rick attended almost all of his reunions and loved seeing and catching up with old classmates. Upon his graduation Rick courageously volunteered to serve in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Rick was assigned to the 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment as a Hercules Electronics Mechanic stationed in Korea. He was honorably discharged in 1973.

Upon returning to civilian life Rick worked for many years at Boston and Maine Railroad and later with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Division of Fish and Wildlife. Upon his retirement Rick relocated to North Fort Myers, Florida where he spent many happy years.

Rick was very active as a speaker and supporter of Alcoholics Anonymous and was rightfully proud of his approximately 34 years of sobriety. Rick was also an avid sports fan and in particular of the Patriots, Red Sox and UMass Athletics. Most of all Rick loved being around his family and friends and attended almost all family parties, gatherings and events where he was truly happiest.

Rick is survived by his children Patrick Gamelin and his wife Kiely of North Reading, Massachusetts and Emily Vickers and her husband Jeff of Greenwich, Connecticut, his sister Susan Bergeron, his brother Steven Gamelin and his sister-in-law Heidi Gamelin. He also leaves his adoring grandchildren Fiona, Cole, Betsy, and Alex as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held Monday 11/16 from 5-7pm at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 220 Federal Street, Greenfield.

A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Rick's ashes will be placed at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon, Massachusetts during a private family ceremony.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in Rick's honor to: The Grapevine, 93 Chapman Street, Greenfield, MA 01301.

For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Recorder on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Kostanski Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kostanski Funeral Home
220 Federal Street
Greenfield, MA 01301
(413) 773-9515
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved