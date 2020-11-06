Richard Rene Gamelin, 71, of Greenfield passed away on November 5, 2020 at UMass Medical Center in Worcester after a courageous battle with leukemia. Rick was born in Greenfield on June 10, 1949 the son of the late Edmund and Jessie (Zachlowski) Gamelin.
He was educated in Turners Falls and was a proud member of the Turners Falls High School class of 1967. Rick attended almost all of his reunions and loved seeing and catching up with old classmates. Upon his graduation Rick courageously volunteered to serve in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Rick was assigned to the 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment as a Hercules Electronics Mechanic stationed in Korea. He was honorably discharged in 1973.
Upon returning to civilian life Rick worked for many years at Boston and Maine Railroad and later with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Division of Fish and Wildlife. Upon his retirement Rick relocated to North Fort Myers, Florida where he spent many happy years.
Rick was very active as a speaker and supporter of Alcoholics Anonymous and was rightfully proud of his approximately 34 years of sobriety. Rick was also an avid sports fan and in particular of the Patriots, Red Sox and UMass Athletics. Most of all Rick loved being around his family and friends and attended almost all family parties, gatherings and events where he was truly happiest.
Rick is survived by his children Patrick Gamelin and his wife Kiely of North Reading, Massachusetts and Emily Vickers and her husband Jeff of Greenwich, Connecticut, his sister Susan Bergeron, his brother Steven Gamelin and his sister-in-law Heidi Gamelin. He also leaves his adoring grandchildren Fiona, Cole, Betsy, and Alex as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held Monday 11/16 from 5-7pm at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 220 Federal Street, Greenfield.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Rick's ashes will be placed at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon, Massachusetts during a private family ceremony.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in Rick's honor to: The Grapevine, 93 Chapman Street, Greenfield, MA 01301.
For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com
.