Richard R. Giard
1942 - 2020
Richard R. Giard of 239 Colrain Stage Rd, Heath, MA, born in Heath, MA on September 9, 1942, passed away on July 30, 2020.

Parents were David J. Giard Sr. and Anita P. Giard. Richard graduated from Branch School in Heath and Arms Academy in Shelburne Falls. He joined the Army in 1960 and was discharged in 1963. He served mainly in Germany. After the Army he ran the family farm until 1979. He was self employed until 1987.

He was a relief driver for the US Mail in Colrain, MA from 1987 - 1989. In 1989 until 1993 he ran the small rural route for the Mail in Colrain, MA, then in 1993 until 2007 he took over the main rural route, retiring in 2007. He also worked for Hardig Industries in South Deerfield from 1988 - 1993. He served the Town of Heath for 17 years in various positions - elected, appointed and volunteered.

He is predeceased by his sisters Florence M. Giard, and Irene M. Giard (Sister Mary of the Immaculate Conception), his brothers David J. Giard Jr., George L. Giard Sr., John A. Giard Sr. and Donald A. Giard Sr.

He leaves behind his brother Raymond A. Giard and his sister Rita M. (Giard) Lollio.

No Calling Hours. Burial at Center Cemetery - Heath MA, at the convenience of the family. Casper Cremation Services.



Published in Recorder on Aug. 4, 2020.
