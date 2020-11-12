Richard R. "Dick" Ladd, 81, formerly of the Mohawk Trail, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at the Buckley Health Care Center in Greenfield.Dick was born in Greenfield on July 11, 1939 the son of Clayton and Alice (Prouty) Ladd. He was a graduate of Arms Academy, class of '59. While in high school he was a member of the football team and a left-handed pitcher for the baseball team. He continued playing baseball after high school in the local baseball league, pitching for the Fraternal Order of Eagles team.Dick started working at Mayhew Steel after high school and in the early 60's, he enlisted in the US Army and was stationed in Germany. Following his service he returned to Mayhew and continued for many years retiring as a machinist. Dick was also a part of the construction of the Bear Swamp Hydroelectric Project in the late 60's and early 70's.A life-long Red Sox fan, Dick help coach in the West County Little League many years ago. He helped to organize the annual bus trip to see a Red Sox game at Fenway. For most of the kids it was their first trip to Fenway Park.He was an accomplished candlepin bowler having played in many leagues over the years. He even appeared on a candlepin bowling show that aired on a Boston public television station on Saturday mornings.Dick had an avid interest in horses and harness racing. He loved to travel to the various race tracks in New England to watch and win. He became a trainer for harness racers and trained in Florida as well as New England.Survivors include nephews; Tom (Cathy) Bergeron of Gill, Bob Bergeron of Greenfield, Les Bergeron of Greenfield, nieces; Linda Bergeron of Greenfield, Lisa Woodall of Montague, Rena Graves (Carl Sorochty) of Florida, Bonnie (Wayne) Powling of Shelburne Falls, Texanne (Verne) Caswell of Buckland, and several great nieces and nephews as well as great great nieces and nephews.Dick was predeceased by his siblings, Mae Williams, Ernie Dubie, Les Ladd and Louise Snow, and nephew Billy Bergeron and great niece Tana Louise Larson.Calling hours will be Friday from 5 to 7 at the Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home, 40 Church St., Shelburne Falls. Facial masks and social distancing are mandatory and minimum capacity will be monitored at all times.A graveside service will take place Saturday, at 10:00 am in Arms Cemetery in Shelburne Falls.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to any Shelburne Falls community organization or need.