Richard W. Carey, 92, died March 9, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family.



Born June 27, 1927 in Leverett, MA and graduated from New Salem Academy. He then served in the Navy during WW2 in the pacific, after his return he met the Love of his life (Margaret Woodley) on Valentine's Day and they were married two years later on March 26, 1950; this year would have been their 70th wedding anniversary.



Dick will be deeply missed by his wife Margaret J. Carey, son Richard W. Carey, Jr of Montague, daughter Corinne M. Kolasienski and her husband Edward of Belchertown, daughter Bren R. Carey of Shutesbury, son Frank Carey of Belchertown, nephew Randy S. Carey who lived with and cared for Dick and Margaret. Brother Thomas H. Carey and his wife Becky of New Salem, sisters-in-law Gloria Carey of Delaware and Hilda Williams of Leverett and many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Dick was predeceased by his daughter Margaret Ann Randall, son Randy S. Carey, brothers Ralph Carey, Radcliff Carey and sister Violet Godfrey.



Dick had a distinguished career as a champion dirt track, motorcycle and stock car racer. He was a service manager and mechanic at several local garages, he worked for the Railroad and then moved to Kansas to do long haul trucking for National Carriers. In his retirement he opened his own auto business called Mount Toby Auto and worked up until age 90. Dick was a great animal lover of all his horses, birds, dogs and cat.



Dick was a member and a deacon at Moores Corner Church.



A memorial service will be held March 21, 2020 @ 2:00 p.m. at the Moores Corner Church in Leverett. In Lieu of flowers please make donations to Moores Corner Church.

