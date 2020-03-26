Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita C. Egan. View Sign Service Information Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc 40 Church St Shelburne Falls , MA 01370 (413)-625-2121 Send Flowers Obituary

Rita C. (DiRosa) Egan, 93, of 9 Kendrick Road, died Wednesday, March 25, at Charlene Manor Extended Care in Greenfield.



She was born in Springfield, August 21, 1926, the daughter of Biagio and Teresa (Galano) DiRosa.



Rita was a graduate of Commerce High School in Springfield.



She moved to Buckland in 1967 with her second husband James Egan whom she married on June 17, 1961 in Springfield. They purchased the Buckland Bar & Grill restaurant on State Street in Buckland. After her husband died in 1971 Rita continued with the restaurant until her retirement in 1992.



Rita was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church parish in Shelburne Falls.



She was a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles Post 2758 Auxiliary in Shelburne Falls, the Florence (MA) VFW Post 8006 Auxiliary, and the American Legion Post 5 Auxiliary in Brattleboro, VT. She was also a member of the Shelburne Senior Center in Shelburne Falls.



Her first husband Richard E. Row died in 1957.



Survivors include her daughter Rosemary (Paul) Huggard of Buckland; 3 stepchildren and several stepgrandchildren.



Due to the coronavirus there are no calling hours. A graveside service will be held Monday, March 30 at 1:00 pm at Arms Cemetery in Shelburne Falls.



In lieu of flowers it is suggested donations be made to either St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 34 Monroe Ave., or to the Shelburne Senior Center, Main St., both in Shelburne Falls, Ma 01370.



To send a condolence visit

