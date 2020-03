Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita E. Sheperd. View Sign Service Information Walker Funeral Home 14 High St Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-772-6393 Send Flowers Obituary

Rita E. (Gervais) Sheperd, 87, passed away at Poet Seat Healthcare on Saturday (3-28-2020) after a period of declining health. Born on November 15, 1932 in Pawtucket, RI, she was the daughter of Peter and Dora (Lussier) Gervais. She was a para-professional with Greenfield Public School System until retirement. She married Howard Sheperd on December 11, 1948.



Rita enjoyed bingo, crafts, going to the casino with her family and spending time with her kids.



Survivors include six children: Linda Mackenzie of Greenfield, Marilou Putala (Louis) of Monson, Howard Sheperd, Jr.(Christine) and Rita Butynski (Michael) of Greenfield, Joyce Dolhenty (Edward) of Gill and Peter Sheperd of Greenfield; 19 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Howard H. Sheperd, Sr., son Richard Sheperd and brother Leo Gervais.



Services are private, under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, 14 High Street, Greenfield. Rita has been laid to rest beside her husband in Green River Cemetery. The family suggests memorial donations be made to Poet Seat Healthcare, 359 High Street, Greenfield, MA 01301.

