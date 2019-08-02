Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita T. DeMeo. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Rita T. (Kenney) DeMeo, 88 of Royal Palm Beach, FL passed away peacefully and surrounded by her loving family, July 22, 2019 following a brief illness.



She was born on March 8, 1931 to Frederick and Leontine (Thomas) Kenney of Greenfield, MA. Rita graduated St. Michael's High School (Northampton, MA) in 1949. She attended Northampton Commercial College and was employed in various positions in Greenfield throughout her adult life. Rita was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and dear friend to all who knew her. She will be sorely missed.



Rita is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Raymond DeMeo of Royal Palm Beach, FL., her children, Barbara Powell and her husband Stuart of Royal Palm Beach FL., Paul DeMeo of Erving MA., and Diane Clarke of Ashuelot, NH., her sisters, Mary Brambilla of Exeter NH., Carol Campbell and her husband Paul of Turners Falls MA., and brothers, Vincent Kenney and his wife Linda of Ormond Beach FL., and Richard Kenney of Greenfield MA. She also leaves numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by two daughters, Ann DeMeo of Buckland MA and Linda J. Borras of Sunrise FL and her sister, Theresa Rockwell of Northfield MA.



Memorial arrangements are not yet finalized. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to Trustbridge Hospice at 5300 East Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407. Phone (888) 848-5200.

Published in Recorder on Aug. 2, 2019

