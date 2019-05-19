Robert A. Phillips, 84, passed away on Saturday (5-18-2019) at the Charlene Manor Extended Care Facility in Greenfield. Born on November 16, 1934 in Greenfield, he was the son of Clesson U. and Evelyn E. (Whalen) Phillips. He married the former Sylvia D. Martin on December 22, 1957 in Greenfield.



Robert was a meter reader for the town of Greenfield for many years. He enjoyed league bowling in his younger years, country music, sports and spending time with his family.



Survivors include his daughter Debra Wonsey and her husband Thomas of Northfield; three grandchildren: Kristin Platek of Northfield, Nicholas Wonsey of Greenfield and Benjamin Wonsey of Warwick and three great-grandchildren. He also leaves four brothers: Donald, Ronald, Phil and Dennis and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Sylvia, brother Clyde and sister Shirley.



At Robert's request, all services will be private, under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, 14 High Street, Greenfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Northfield EMS, Main Street, Northfield, MA 01360.

