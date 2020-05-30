Robert "Bob" B. Bartos Sr., 78, a long-time resident of Sunderland, passed away peacefully at the home of his son. Most recently, Bob had been under the loving care of his son and daughterin law, made possible through lots of support offered by many of his relatives.
Bob was born in Montague, Massachusetts, on July 15, 1941, the son of Stanley and Helen Bartos. He graduated from Smith Vocational School in Northampton in 1959. After finishing high school, Bob soon joined the workforce and began raising a family. He was a hard worker, often times holding more than one job. In his earlier days he found employment doing different types of construction work from roofing to carpentry. Other jobs he held throughout the years included managing apartment buildings, cleaning offices, operating machines at Ingersoll Rand, and serving as the dog officer in Sunderland, where he earned awards of appreciation from the police. He spent his last twenty-five years of employment working at Amherst College. Many of those years he served as a lab technician setting up and breaking down lab experiments in the physics department. His hard and dedicated performance earned the respect and friendship of professors for whom he worked.
In 1976 Bob met the love of his life, Patricia (Carey) LaMagdelaine. They were married on June 27, 1981 at Leverett Congregational Church. Ever the gentleman, Bob always filled his wife's car with gas, and he was always the driver. Bob and Pat spent as much time as they could in Maine during the summer. First starting with tents, then pop-up campers in northern Maine, they later upgraded to a camp in Old Orchard Beach, Maine. Bob and Pat were always generously willing to offer an invitation so that many members of the family could enjoy their little piece of paradise. They returned to their honeymoon destination of Boothbay Harbor, Maine, yearly to celebrate their anniversary. Bob liked being outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, particularly turkey hunting with his son, Bill. Fishing was another hobby, and specifically he enjoyed fishing at Camp Ellis, Maine. He would go out before dawn and sometimes resume at dusk in search of the perfect catch. One of Bob and Pat's favorite date activities was ballroom dancing. Bob took pleasure in visiting new places, and his travels took him all over the East Coast, Canada, and Australia. A devoted family man, Bob never missed a birthday party or other family gathering. This dedication extended to his neighborhood village as well as the family's friend Danielle of Australia.
Bob was a strong willed and independent person. He cared for his own property until the end, including working on his own roof just a couple of years ago. His strength was most evident in his three-year battle with pancreatic cancer during which time he drove himself to his own doctor appointments and chemotherapy treatments. Bob attended Moores Corner Church with his wife Pat throughout their marriage, later discovering Faith Church in Greenfield. The latter church is where his faith journey gained momentum. It was at Faith Church where he learned the Bible and even made the commitment of baptism despite some hesitations about the process.
Bob was predeceased by his wife Patricia (Carey) Bartos, son William Bartos, son Richard LaMagdelaine, granddaughter Danielle Davidson, and his parents.
Bob is survived by his son Robert Bartos Jr. and life partner Staci Frieze of Shutesbury, daughter Debra (Bartos) Delisle and husband Phil Delisle of Barrington, NH, daughter Suzanne (Bartos) Davidson and husband Mark of Newton, NH, son Eric LaMagdelaine of Sunderland, son Kevin LaMagdelaine and wife Dina LaMagdelaine of Greenfield, daughter-in-law Darlene Bartos of Northfield, daughter-in-law Dawn LaMagdelaine of Greenfield; grandchildren, Kyle, Sandra, Philip, Hannah, Tyler and wife Chelsea, Samantha, Colby, Owen, Elijah, Chloe, Henry, Noah, Phoebe; great grandson, Carter and a newborn great granddaughter.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a graveside service will be held privately at Plainview Cemetery in Leverett.
Memorial contributions can be made to Faith Church, 331 Silver Street, Greenfield, MA 01301 or the Dakin Animal Shelter, 163 Montague Rd., Leverett, MA 01054.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com.
Bob was born in Montague, Massachusetts, on July 15, 1941, the son of Stanley and Helen Bartos. He graduated from Smith Vocational School in Northampton in 1959. After finishing high school, Bob soon joined the workforce and began raising a family. He was a hard worker, often times holding more than one job. In his earlier days he found employment doing different types of construction work from roofing to carpentry. Other jobs he held throughout the years included managing apartment buildings, cleaning offices, operating machines at Ingersoll Rand, and serving as the dog officer in Sunderland, where he earned awards of appreciation from the police. He spent his last twenty-five years of employment working at Amherst College. Many of those years he served as a lab technician setting up and breaking down lab experiments in the physics department. His hard and dedicated performance earned the respect and friendship of professors for whom he worked.
In 1976 Bob met the love of his life, Patricia (Carey) LaMagdelaine. They were married on June 27, 1981 at Leverett Congregational Church. Ever the gentleman, Bob always filled his wife's car with gas, and he was always the driver. Bob and Pat spent as much time as they could in Maine during the summer. First starting with tents, then pop-up campers in northern Maine, they later upgraded to a camp in Old Orchard Beach, Maine. Bob and Pat were always generously willing to offer an invitation so that many members of the family could enjoy their little piece of paradise. They returned to their honeymoon destination of Boothbay Harbor, Maine, yearly to celebrate their anniversary. Bob liked being outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, particularly turkey hunting with his son, Bill. Fishing was another hobby, and specifically he enjoyed fishing at Camp Ellis, Maine. He would go out before dawn and sometimes resume at dusk in search of the perfect catch. One of Bob and Pat's favorite date activities was ballroom dancing. Bob took pleasure in visiting new places, and his travels took him all over the East Coast, Canada, and Australia. A devoted family man, Bob never missed a birthday party or other family gathering. This dedication extended to his neighborhood village as well as the family's friend Danielle of Australia.
Bob was a strong willed and independent person. He cared for his own property until the end, including working on his own roof just a couple of years ago. His strength was most evident in his three-year battle with pancreatic cancer during which time he drove himself to his own doctor appointments and chemotherapy treatments. Bob attended Moores Corner Church with his wife Pat throughout their marriage, later discovering Faith Church in Greenfield. The latter church is where his faith journey gained momentum. It was at Faith Church where he learned the Bible and even made the commitment of baptism despite some hesitations about the process.
Bob was predeceased by his wife Patricia (Carey) Bartos, son William Bartos, son Richard LaMagdelaine, granddaughter Danielle Davidson, and his parents.
Bob is survived by his son Robert Bartos Jr. and life partner Staci Frieze of Shutesbury, daughter Debra (Bartos) Delisle and husband Phil Delisle of Barrington, NH, daughter Suzanne (Bartos) Davidson and husband Mark of Newton, NH, son Eric LaMagdelaine of Sunderland, son Kevin LaMagdelaine and wife Dina LaMagdelaine of Greenfield, daughter-in-law Darlene Bartos of Northfield, daughter-in-law Dawn LaMagdelaine of Greenfield; grandchildren, Kyle, Sandra, Philip, Hannah, Tyler and wife Chelsea, Samantha, Colby, Owen, Elijah, Chloe, Henry, Noah, Phoebe; great grandson, Carter and a newborn great granddaughter.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a graveside service will be held privately at Plainview Cemetery in Leverett.
Memorial contributions can be made to Faith Church, 331 Silver Street, Greenfield, MA 01301 or the Dakin Animal Shelter, 163 Montague Rd., Leverett, MA 01054.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Recorder on May 30, 2020.