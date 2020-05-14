May 4, 2020 Robert "Bob" Davidson, age 91, passed away peacefully at Manatee Springs Care and Rehabilitation Center in Bradenton, FL after an extended period of declining health. On August 20, 1928, Bob was born at the Boston Massachusetts Home for Unwed Mothers and adopted by the Davidson-Morse family in the Queen Lake/Philipstown area of Athol, MA.
He is pre-deceased by his adoptive parents Esther (Morse) Davidson and Harold Davidson, and his ex-wife Anna Davidson. He is survived by Laura and Phillip Davidson (children of his first marriage). Children of his second marriage (with Anna Davidson) include; adopted daughter Wendy Bergeron and family; son Bob Davidson of South Deerfield, MA, and his son Jakob; youngest daughter Beth Frances Davidson Rivera of Erving, MA, her sons: Jovan, Ivan, Devon and their extended family. He will be dearly missed by Dorothy "Dot" Page (his companion of more than 20 years) her daughters Julie Page, of Greenfield, MA, and Susan Page Aubuchon and her husband Todd of Pittston, Maine.
Bob retired from his job in tool design and engineering at L.S. Starrett, Co. in Athol, MA to take up dairy farming in Leyden, MA where he specialized in breeding Jerseys. At the turn of the century, Bob gave up solo farming and joined with his friends the Sullivans (Scott, Bonnie and the kids Brian and Emily) in Griswoldville, MA. From 2003 to 2008 Bob and Dot lived in San Diego, CA. During that time Bob stayed close friends with the Sullivans, and could not wait to get Scott and the family out there to see how West Coast farming was done. He was finally able to entice them by suggesting a family trip to LegoLand.
While Bob enjoyed hobbies such as wine making, model ship building, and model trains, his favorite hobby was playing Hockey. He played from his youth well into his senior years. When he retired from the Senior Hockey League at the Salvation Army Center Koch Arena in San Diego, CA his Goalie Gear was put on display to show the youth just how far the game had come.
Bob kept up his gardening and model making when he and Dot moved back to her place in Rowe, MA. He was infatuated with re-creating farming scenes from his time living in Southern California. In time Bob and Dot moved back to Shelburne, living at and renovating the home she inherited from her father, Frank Caldwell.
From there, Bob and Dot took up the snow bird life, spending winters at their home in Florida and their summers in Shelburne, MA. This pattern continued until Bob was no longer able to travel. In the remaining years Bob took up residence at Manatee Springs where he could receive professional care and Dot could visit and spend time with him daily. Covid-19 restrictions put an end to those visits, and within weeks Bob was gone.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to The Bridge of Flowers www.bridgeofflowersmass.org a 501(c)3, PO Box 335, Shelburne Falls, MA 01370. bridgeofflowersmass@gmail.com
Published in Recorder on May 14, 2020.