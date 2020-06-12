Robert C. Petrizzi
Robert Charles Petrizzi, age 90, died on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Greenwich, CT on March 3, 1930 to Patrick and Angie Petrizzi (Biagi).

Robert, affectionately known to his family and friends as Bob, had a passion for the outdoors and spent most of his professional career as a horticulturist. He will be remembered for his humble spirit, caring nature and impeccable sense of style.

Bob is survived by his daughter, Deborah Petrizzi, her daughter, Ashani Petrizzi-Richmond ,his son, David Petrizzi, daughter-in-law, Cheryl Petrizzi, David's daughter, Lauren Mikell, David and Cheryl's children Robert, David, Nicole Petrizzi and seven great grandchildren.

As Robert's favorite singer Frank Sinatra would say "I did it my way" and Bob sure did.

There will be no funeral service at this time. In lieu of flowers, please make donations is Bob's honor to the National Fragile X Foundation at https://fragilex.org/.

Published in Recorder on Jun. 12, 2020.
