Robert C. Wheeler, 99 of Mormon Hollow Road in Millers Falls, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2020, following a period of declining health.He was born in Montague City on November 21, 1920 to Carl and Kathleen Wheeler and moved to Greenfield as a child, where he attended Greenfield Public Schools and graduated in 1938. In January 1942 he enlisted in the US Navy and served aboard the USS Prairie during World War II. After his honorable discharge he returned home and worked at Western Mass Electric as a foreman for many years until his retirement.He married Virginia Moore December 26, 1960 and lived in their home in Millers Falls, MA.She predeceased him on August 18, 2010.He is lovingly remembered by his siblings Richard S. Wheeler and Janice W. Hatch, his stepson Earl Spear of Phoenix, Arizona and his neighbor, friend and caretaker, Richard Phaneuf. Rick's special care during his declining health allowed Bob to remain in his home. He will be remembered fondly as "Uncle Bob" by his many nieces, nephews and grand nieces and grand nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Carl and Kathleen Wheeler, his sister Kathleen "Kay" Keshishian and brother Donald Wheeler.Bob was a quiet man and always had a smile for everyone. He was quick witted and sometimes surprised us with it. He was always known for his kindness and would visit his brother Don Wheeler at Buckley Health Care Center with family members each Saturday.Often he would say something that really made us "crack up".He also enjoyed spending time with his friends each fall and went on many hunting trips together.In keeping with his wishes there will be no services. Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home is assisting the family.