Robert D. Faulkner, 57, of Avenue A died Saturday 8/22/20 at the Baystate Medical Center. He was born in Greenfield on August 7, 1963, the son of Donald Faulkner and Janet (Shaw) Faulkner Trombi. Robert attended local schools and was a graduate of the Franklin County Technical School class of 1981.He was previously employed as an auto mechanic for the Mormon Hollow Auto, Leon L. Sirum and Farmer Tree Service in Inverness, FL.Bob was a gear head. He loved to build cars and trucks, often swapping out engines and drivetrains to build one of a kind vehicles. Sometimes, just looking at a car, he could tell you a unique fact, something that you didn't know. He took pride in knowing those obscure facts. Over the years he owned many Ford cars and trucks. His favorites were Ford Broncos and Ford Fairlanes - owning many. He also enjoyed collecting vintage Coca-Cola memorabilia. Bob loved all animals, he was often thought of as a "cat whisperer". He was deeply fond of his cats Scooter, Barney and Clyde. Bob had many great friends and he especially cherished his lifelong friends. He will be missed.Among his survivors, Robert leaves a son, Robert Demers; two daughters, Alyssa Smith and Veronica Beaver; stepfather, William Trombi, Sr; brothers, Don Faulkner, Robert Trombi (Jane) and William Trombi, Jr. (Jane); sisters, Gina Sekula (David) and Sharon Bohannon (Dan). Robert also leaves several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.He is predeceased by his mother and fatherFuneral services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.Memorial contributions may be made to the Turners Falls Sheriff's Office Regional Dog Shelter, 10 SandyLane, Turners Falls, MA 01376.Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit