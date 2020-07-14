Robert E. Mathieu (81) passed away, with both daughters by his side, on July 9, 2020 from heart complications that were irreparable. He would remind us; it is never goodbye but "later". Robert was born in Westfield, Mass on March 22, 1939. He was raised Catholic by his grandmother Rosalie Mathieu after his mother passed at a very young age. He resided in Southbridge, Mass. where he attended and graduated Notre Dame High School in 1958. After high school he enlisted in the Army from 1958-1964 serving in the 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, N.C. A full military ceremony will be conducted by V.F.W. Post 9874.
Robert's early life encompassed long hard hours working the potato fields in Hatfield, MA where he would meet Marlene Fredrick Mathieu. Throughout his years, he would enjoy sowing the earth to grow and harvest vegetable gardens when he had a chance. Most of his career and life, 30 plus years, was devoted as an independent owner-operator, cross country, truck driver. His career commenced with R.K. Mooney Moving & Storage (Hartford Dispatch), later a lateral change was made to Rod Sitterly (Deerfield, MA) both Allied Van Lines. He was employed with Aaron Moving & Storage, Wheaton Van Lines; owned and operated by Mieke Rossi in Whately, MA, and finally North American Van Lines. Anyone who knew Robert knows his motto "10-4, catch you on the git back; when I git back."
He would leave the trucking business to be employed part-time for the Town of Pelham, Highway Department until retirement. Through his employment he was introduced to Dorothy "Dot" Ewell of Daniel Shays Highway in Pelham. Together they became great companions for one another for fifteen plus years. Two hearts that beat keeping one another going. As they aged, they were forced to separate. Robert landed at Christopher Heights, Belchertown for a short period. His final residency was Buckley Manor, Greenfield, MA.
Robert was always one to live on the edge. His hobbies included flat track motorcycle racing in his early years but his biggest love was the freedom of flying. He was an avid enthusiast of Pietenpol planes; along with ultra-lights which nearly killed him, and traveling the country which would take him away from his family.
Robert married Marlene in 1961, who survives. They later divorced after twenty plus years. Robert is survived by his children Glenn Mathieu and spouse Jean of Northfield, MA; Karen Mathieu-Astley and spouse Phil of Newfane, VT, Donald Mathieu of Brooksville, FL, Richard Mathieu and spouse Robin, of Ashuelot, NH, Linda Mathieu and spouse Luke Phillips, of Winchester, NH. Twelve grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; Dorothy Ewell, Priscilla Mitchell (cousin), Brimfield, MA, Glenn (Hank) Mathieu (cousin), Greenfield, MA and countless friends that he made over the years.
He is predeceased by his son Christopher Mathieu who was waiting for him at the gates of eternal life; Clarice Mathieu (mother), Rosalie & Marcel Mathieu (grandparents), Alfred "Fred" Mathieu, Rudolph Mathieu, Donald Mathieu, Mary Mathieu, and many friends predeceased before him. May they all reunite and watch over us.
The family will have a private service to be held at Kidder Funeral Home in Northfield, MA on July 23, 2020 at 4:00 pm. Pastor Michael McCosker of North Hinsdale Community Church will officiate. Burial will be private in the family lot at St. George Cemetery, Southbridge, MA at a later time to be determined by the family. Services are by invitation of the family only because of COVID-19 guidelines. To send condolences please visit www.kidderfuneralhome.com
.