He retired from Oxford Pickle in So. Deerfield, MA in 2006 when they closed the doors and went out of business. Bob was a forklift operator, machine operator and a yard truck driver in the tank field. After retiring he suffered a heart attack in 2008. He decided to move to So. Berwick, ME to live with his sister Gail. In 2017 he decided to return to Bernardston to be with his children and grandchildren.



He married Grace Chapman on March 28, 1981. Not only did he become a husband he became a stepfather to Jenney and Jayson. Later in life Jenney and Jayson were adopted by Bob to be his children. To these children, Bob was their Dad. He took vacation camping trips in New York, Vermont, and Maine. When his children were young, he spent time teaching them to fish. His son Jayson and he enjoyed hunting. He loved the New York Yankees, Buffalo Bills, and the 49ers. He loved to watch NASCAR and enjoyed eating dinner out with family. He enjoyed watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy and wrestling on TV.



He was predeceased by his parents and grandparents who raised him. He is survived by his sister Gail McNamara of Epping, NH His daughter Jenney Stennes and her husband Eric of Bernardston, his son Jayson McNamara of Montague, MA. Grandsons Nicholas Stennes of Aston, PA, Michael Stennes of Bernardston, MA and granddaughter Jasmine McNamara of Montague, MA, a great granddaughter Delaney Stennes of Aston, PA. He also leaves behind nieces Vera, Billie Joe, Elisha and nephew Jared. Several aunts, uncles, and cousins from NY, Mass, Maine, NH, and Florida.



There will be a celebration of his life on Sunday March 31, 2019 at 1:00 P.M at the Millers Falls Rod and Gun Club, 210 Turners Falls Road, Montague, MA.



Bob would like donations to be made to the Bernardston Rec. Dept., 38 Church St., Bernardston, MA 01337.



Bob's family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, NH for all the love and support.



Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave, Northfield, MA is in charge of arrangements.



