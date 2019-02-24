Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert F. "Bob" Andrews. View Sign

Bob Andrews, of Lake Mattawa, Orange, MA, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.



Bob was born on August 9, 1929 to Evelyn (Gray) and Milton F. Andrews. He graduated from Orange High School as class president in 1947. After graduation, he chose to serve his country and enlisted in the United States Navy for 3 years. He then re-enlisted in the United States Air Force and was stationed in England during the Korean Conflict. Upon returning home, Bob married his best friend Patricia (Vorce) Andrews on July 30, 1955.



He began a 31-year career for New England Telephone, NYNEX, and Verizon as a lineman and construction supervisor in the towns of Athol, Orange and Templeton. He retired in 1985 and was blessed to share his 34-year very active retirement with Pat, his family and his friends.



Bob was very involved in the Orange community and supported many organizations. In 1996 he became a member of Select Board for the Town of Orange, a position in which he proudly served for 16 years. Bob was a dedicated husband, father, brother and uncle; a true gentleman to all. His deep respect for others and willingness to help those in need was unsurpassed. There wasn't a person or a project to which Bob wasn't willing to lend his time, talent, tools and services. His legacy will live on through the lives he touched and the many lessons he taught.



Bob is survived by his wife of 64 years, Patricia and his immediate family; Cheryl Andrews and Tom Foley Ipswich, MA, Dr. Michelle Andrews and Dr. Nancy Kaminski Cincinnati, OH, Denise Andrews and Candi Fetzer Orange, MA. He is survived by his brother Ronald Andrews and wife Suzanne Bernardston, MA and was pre-deceased by his sister Marilyn (Andrews) Stoddard and her husband Earl Athol, MA. He is survived by his extended family David and Mary Burnett Orange, MA along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Bob enjoyed many playful years with his grand-dogs.



He was a member of the Central Congregational Church, Telephone Pioneers, Orange Alumni Association, American Legion Post #172, Orange Historical Society, and Chairman of the Town Hall Restoration and Veterans Monument Committees. He was active in the establishment of the Orange Recycling Center and the Orange Revitalization Partnership.



Education and teaching were important to Bob. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Orange High School Alumni Scholarship Fund, c/o Orange Scholarship Foundation, P.O. Box 298 Orange, MA 01364.



At the request of family, there will be no calling hours.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Central Congregational Church, 93 South Main Street, Orange, MA on Saturday, March 9, 2019 @ 11:00 AM.



A private interment will be held at a later date.



Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is directing the arrangements.



