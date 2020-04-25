Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert G. Cross. View Sign Service Information McCarthy Funeral Homes 36 Bank Row Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-774-4808 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert G. Cross, Sr., 88, formerly of 54 High St., Weldon House, passed peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020 at the Buckley Health Care Center, 95 Laurel Street, Greenfield, MA following a period of declining health.



A native of Holyoke, MA, Bob was educated in local public schools. He went to work at an early age in an effort to assist his family financially. He enlisted in the United Sates Army in October of 1952 during the Korean Conflict and served honorably until his discharge in October of 1954 attaining the rank of PFC.



Upon his return from military service, he worked as a machinist, most recently for the former Stonington Mfg. Co. prior to his retirement. Bob's leisure activities included vegetable gardening, wood working (picnic tables, book cases and end tables) playing cards games including pitch, cribbage and gin rummy to name a few, as well as hunting and fishing. He was a former candlepin bowler and participated on the M & M Service team and the Industrial League in Southampton, MA for many years. While at the Buckley Health Care Center, he immersed himself in the activities provided including bingo, all the while acting as the unofficial activities director for which he was greatly loved and appreciated.



His marriage to the former Shirley McCollum, sadly ended in divorce in 1980. Bob is lovingly remembered by his children: Roxanne Goulet (Todd) of Greenfield, MA, Robert G. Cross, Jr., (Cindy) of Greenfield, MA and Timothy J. Cross (Jennifer) of Easthampton, MA. Additionally, he leaves his siblings: Linda Paradee (Larry) of Southampton, MA, Shirley Wisell (Francis) of West Chesterfield, N.H., Charles Cross (Shirley) of Southwick, MA, Roy Cross of Easthampton, Kenneth Cross (Patricia) of Southampton, MA and Arthur Cross (Lois) of Williamsburg, MA, as well as his 7 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He was predeceased by his parents, as well as by his siblings Betty, Ronnie, Isabelle, Dorothy, Charlotte and Alfred Cross, Jr.



A celebration of Bob's life, which will include military honors to be rendered by the 54th Massachusetts Army National Guard will be conducted at the McCarthy Funeral Homes, 36 Bank Row, Greenfield, MA at a future date and time to be announced. Expressions of affection are suggested in his memory to the Resident's Activity Fund of the Buckley Health Care Center, 95 Laurel Street, Greenfield, MA 01301 or to the Upper Pioneer Valley Veteran's Services District, in c/o Timothy J. Niejadlik, Director, 294 Main Street, Greenfield, MA 01301.



Funeral services entrusted to the care of the McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA. Guest book and condolence message available at





