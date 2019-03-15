Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert G. D'Auteuil. View Sign

Robert D'Auteuil, 81, of Ward Ave., died Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield, surrounded by his loving family.



He was born in North Andover, MA on November 7, 1937, the son of Carmelia and Leander D'auteuil.



He graduated from catholic schools in Lawrence, MA. He then enlisted in the Navy on the Ranger air craft carrier with active duty around Cape Horn, Argentina for part of his four year tour. He worked for the B&M Railroad in Billerica then transferring with his family to the Deerfield yard, then to Amtrak in Springfield.



He was a devoted husband and father, and loved life and people. He enjoyed his motorcycle, going to the movies, Foxwoods, ice skating, roller skating, the beach and fried clams.



He leaves his loving wife Pauline of 52 years, three daughters, Lynette Cummings and her husband Kevin of Montague, Kimberly Lords of Greenfield and Dolores Penney, his sister, Eileen Robins of Florida, five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, several nieces & nephews and his aunt Rita. He was predeceased by his brother, Donald D'auteuil.



Special thanks to all the ICU nurses and doctors at Baystate Franklin Medical Center for their care. Funeral services will be private, at the request of the family.



Expressions of Sympathy available at





Robert D'Auteuil, 81, of Ward Ave., died Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield, surrounded by his loving family.He was born in North Andover, MA on November 7, 1937, the son of Carmelia and Leander D'auteuil.He graduated from catholic schools in Lawrence, MA. He then enlisted in the Navy on the Ranger air craft carrier with active duty around Cape Horn, Argentina for part of his four year tour. He worked for the B&M Railroad in Billerica then transferring with his family to the Deerfield yard, then to Amtrak in Springfield.He was a devoted husband and father, and loved life and people. He enjoyed his motorcycle, going to the movies, Foxwoods, ice skating, roller skating, the beach and fried clams.He leaves his loving wife Pauline of 52 years, three daughters, Lynette Cummings and her husband Kevin of Montague, Kimberly Lords of Greenfield and Dolores Penney, his sister, Eileen Robins of Florida, five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, several nieces & nephews and his aunt Rita. He was predeceased by his brother, Donald D'auteuil.Special thanks to all the ICU nurses and doctors at Baystate Franklin Medical Center for their care. Funeral services will be private, at the request of the family.Expressions of Sympathy available at www.wrisleyfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Wrisley Funeral Home

90 Sugarloaf Street

South Deerfield , MA 01373

(413) 665-4046 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Recorder on Mar. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Recorder Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close