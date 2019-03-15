Robert D'Auteuil, 81, of Ward Ave., died Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in North Andover, MA on November 7, 1937, the son of Carmelia and Leander D'auteuil.
He graduated from catholic schools in Lawrence, MA. He then enlisted in the Navy on the Ranger air craft carrier with active duty around Cape Horn, Argentina for part of his four year tour. He worked for the B&M Railroad in Billerica then transferring with his family to the Deerfield yard, then to Amtrak in Springfield.
He was a devoted husband and father, and loved life and people. He enjoyed his motorcycle, going to the movies, Foxwoods, ice skating, roller skating, the beach and fried clams.
He leaves his loving wife Pauline of 52 years, three daughters, Lynette Cummings and her husband Kevin of Montague, Kimberly Lords of Greenfield and Dolores Penney, his sister, Eileen Robins of Florida, five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, several nieces & nephews and his aunt Rita. He was predeceased by his brother, Donald D'auteuil.
Special thanks to all the ICU nurses and doctors at Baystate Franklin Medical Center for their care. Funeral services will be private, at the request of the family.
