Robert "Skip" J. Escott, Sr., 83, of West Gill Road died Thursday 10/15/2020 at the Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield. He was born in Montague on October 10, 1937, the son of Herbert and Marion (McCoullough) Escott. Skip was a graduate of the Greenfield Vocational School.
He served in the United States Navy.
He was owner and operator of Oak Ridge Golf Club for many years. Prior to that he owned Escott's Service Station in Turners Falls.
He was a member of the Turners Falls Fire Department Call Force for twenty seven years. He was a charter member of the Montague Lodge of Elks, the St. Kazimierz Society, and the Millers Falls Drum and Bugle. Skip was past president of the Lyons Club.
Besides his wife of thirty nine years, Barbara (Tourtellotte) Escott, Skip leaves two children, Cherie Cloutier and her husband Peter of Turners Falls and Robert Jr. and his wife Sam of Greenfield; a step son, Matt Shearer of Gill; five grandchildren, Robert III and his wife Kelsey, Andrew Cloutier and his wife Megan, Megan Cloutier, Jacob Escott and his wife Beth and Brittney Escott; ten great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Skip was predeceased by two sons, Lance and Clint, and by two siblings, Herbie Escott and Joyce Strysko.
Funeral services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Turners Falls Firemans Relief Association, 180 Turnpike Road, Turners Falls, MA 01376.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com
.