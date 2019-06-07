Rob as he was known to most of us here in Massachusetts passed unexpectedly on May 23, 2019. Rob will be missed dearly by so many. This will be mostly about those here in Massachusetts but I will mention he leaves his mother Joyce Marco and his sister Mary Beth, 2 grandchildren and a lot of family in CT.
Here in Massachusetts where he has lived for the last 15+ years, he leaves his fiance Kathleen Arce, soon to be Kathleen Marco. His favorite daughter Justine Regish and son Jeffrey Regish and one amazing grandson he adored, Jameson D. Bednarski (aka Lil J) all of Greenfield. He also had SO many friends he loved! He was just one of those guys that you had to love.
Rob served proudly with the United States Army, therefore we will be honoring him on Saturday, June 8 with a Military Service. Space is limited so if you would like information on the location please email Kathy Arce, at [email protected] and if there is space I will send you information. Thank you for your understanding.
Published in Recorder on June 7, 2019