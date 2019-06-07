Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert L. Marco Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rob as he was known to most of us here in Massachusetts passed unexpectedly on May 23, 2019. Rob will be missed dearly by so many. This will be mostly about those here in Massachusetts but I will mention he leaves his mother Joyce Marco and his sister Mary Beth, 2 grandchildren and a lot of family in CT.



Here in Massachusetts where he has lived for the last 15+ years, he leaves his fiance Kathleen Arce, soon to be Kathleen Marco. His favorite daughter Justine Regish and son Jeffrey Regish and one amazing grandson he adored, Jameson D. Bednarski (aka Lil J) all of Greenfield. He also had SO many friends he loved! He was just one of those guys that you had to love.



Rob served proudly with the United States Army, therefore we will be honoring him on Saturday, June 8 with a Military Service. Space is limited so if you would like information on the location please email Kathy Arce, at





Rob as he was known to most of us here in Massachusetts passed unexpectedly on May 23, 2019. Rob will be missed dearly by so many. This will be mostly about those here in Massachusetts but I will mention he leaves his mother Joyce Marco and his sister Mary Beth, 2 grandchildren and a lot of family in CT.Here in Massachusetts where he has lived for the last 15+ years, he leaves his fiance Kathleen Arce, soon to be Kathleen Marco. His favorite daughter Justine Regish and son Jeffrey Regish and one amazing grandson he adored, Jameson D. Bednarski (aka Lil J) all of Greenfield. He also had SO many friends he loved! He was just one of those guys that you had to love.Rob served proudly with the United States Army, therefore we will be honoring him on Saturday, June 8 with a Military Service. Space is limited so if you would like information on the location please email Kathy Arce, at [email protected] and if there is space I will send you information. Thank you for your understanding. Published in Recorder on June 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close