Guest Book View Sign Service Information Atamaniuk Funeral Home 40 Terrace Street Brattleboro , VT 05301 (802)-254-8183 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Saint Michael Catholic Church Liturgy 11:00 AM Saint Michael Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Robert M. "Bob" Kaeppel, 80, of Organ Street, a lifelong resident of the area, died Saturday afternoon, May 11, 2019 at Pine Heights Nursing Home with his family by his side following a period of declining health.



Bob was born at home in Dummerston on December 19, 1938, the son of Morgan E. and Arlene M. (Allen) Kaeppel. He was raised and educated in Greenfield, Massachusetts and was a graduate of Greenfield High School, Class of 1958.



He had worked as a machine operator at the former BookPress in Brattleboro from 1965 until 1989 where he retired from following 24 years of faithful service with the company. Previously Bob worked at the former Estey Organ Company on Birge Street.



With his wife he attended Saint Michael Roman Catholic Church.



Bob enjoyed puttering around his home, golf, camping, skiing during his earlier years and time shared with his family. He also loved animals.



On January 15, 1959 at Saint Michael Catholic Church he was married to Nancy Parmenter who survives.



Besides his faithful and devoted wife of 60 years he leaves four sons, Michael of Brattleboro, Kevin of South Berwick, Maine, Phillip (Karen) of Vernon and Robert (Alisha) of Guilford, three daughters, Elizabeth Murdough (Herbert) of Hinsdale, Lisa Levesque (Paul) of Charlestown, New Hampshire and Barbara Hewes (Nathan) also of Charlestown.



Additionally, he is survived by two brothers, Samuel of Greenfield and Bruce of Northfield, 15 grandchildren, one great grandson and many nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by a granddaughter, Krista Murdough.



The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday (5/17) at 11:00 A.M. at Saint Michael Catholic Church with Fr. Justin Baker, pastor, celebrant. Committal Rites and burial will follow in Saint Michael Parish Cemetery.



Friends are invited to call at the Atamaniuk Funeral Home Friday morning from 10:00 A.M. until the start of the Mass.



Memorial contributions in Bob's name may be made to Brigid's Kitchen, 47 Walnut Street, Brattleboro, VT 05301 or to the Windham County Humane Society, P.O. Box 397, Brattleboro, VT 05302.



To sign an online register book or send messages of e-condolence to the family please visit

Robert M. "Bob" Kaeppel, 80, of Organ Street, a lifelong resident of the area, died Saturday afternoon, May 11, 2019 at Pine Heights Nursing Home with his family by his side following a period of declining health.Bob was born at home in Dummerston on December 19, 1938, the son of Morgan E. and Arlene M. (Allen) Kaeppel. He was raised and educated in Greenfield, Massachusetts and was a graduate of Greenfield High School, Class of 1958.He had worked as a machine operator at the former BookPress in Brattleboro from 1965 until 1989 where he retired from following 24 years of faithful service with the company. Previously Bob worked at the former Estey Organ Company on Birge Street.With his wife he attended Saint Michael Roman Catholic Church.Bob enjoyed puttering around his home, golf, camping, skiing during his earlier years and time shared with his family. He also loved animals.On January 15, 1959 at Saint Michael Catholic Church he was married to Nancy Parmenter who survives.Besides his faithful and devoted wife of 60 years he leaves four sons, Michael of Brattleboro, Kevin of South Berwick, Maine, Phillip (Karen) of Vernon and Robert (Alisha) of Guilford, three daughters, Elizabeth Murdough (Herbert) of Hinsdale, Lisa Levesque (Paul) of Charlestown, New Hampshire and Barbara Hewes (Nathan) also of Charlestown.Additionally, he is survived by two brothers, Samuel of Greenfield and Bruce of Northfield, 15 grandchildren, one great grandson and many nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by a granddaughter, Krista Murdough.The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday (5/17) at 11:00 A.M. at Saint Michael Catholic Church with Fr. Justin Baker, pastor, celebrant. Committal Rites and burial will follow in Saint Michael Parish Cemetery.Friends are invited to call at the Atamaniuk Funeral Home Friday morning from 10:00 A.M. until the start of the Mass.Memorial contributions in Bob's name may be made to Brigid's Kitchen, 47 Walnut Street, Brattleboro, VT 05301 or to the Windham County Humane Society, P.O. Box 397, Brattleboro, VT 05302.To sign an online register book or send messages of e-condolence to the family please visit www.atamaniuk.com Published in Recorder on May 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close