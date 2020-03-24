Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert P. Coughlin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert P. Coughlin, age 80, formerly of Greenfield, MA, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020.



Survived by his wife of 57 years, Joyce (Macaulay) Coughlin; daughter Kathleen C. Powell of Haymarket, VA, and son Michael A. Coughlin and his wife Barbara (Burnell) of Natick, MA; brothers Bill Coughlin of Sarasota, FL, James F. Coughlin and his wife Kathleen of Lexington, MA, and sister Jane McDonough of Greenfield, MA; grandchildren Emily (Powell) Plavcan-Powell and her husband Chris, Margaret Coughlin, Sarah Powell, Jackson Coughlin, and Matthew Powell; and many nieces and nephews.



He is pre-deceased by son David A. Coughlin, and brothers Thomas M. Coughlin of Los Angeles, CA, and Richard E. Coughlin of Westfield, MA.



Bob was born in Greenfield, MA on April 3, 1939 to William P. and Mary (Leyden) Coughlin. He attended Deerfield Academy (1957), and served for three years in the US Army in Korea. He was an avid gardener and a lifelong dog lover who would become fast friends with any dog he met on his many walks around the neighborhood.



Memorial service will be private and held at a later date. Donations can be made in Bob's name to the Wellesley Scholarship Foundation (David A. Coughlin Award).





Robert P. Coughlin, age 80, formerly of Greenfield, MA, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020.Survived by his wife of 57 years, Joyce (Macaulay) Coughlin; daughter Kathleen C. Powell of Haymarket, VA, and son Michael A. Coughlin and his wife Barbara (Burnell) of Natick, MA; brothers Bill Coughlin of Sarasota, FL, James F. Coughlin and his wife Kathleen of Lexington, MA, and sister Jane McDonough of Greenfield, MA; grandchildren Emily (Powell) Plavcan-Powell and her husband Chris, Margaret Coughlin, Sarah Powell, Jackson Coughlin, and Matthew Powell; and many nieces and nephews.He is pre-deceased by son David A. Coughlin, and brothers Thomas M. Coughlin of Los Angeles, CA, and Richard E. Coughlin of Westfield, MA.Bob was born in Greenfield, MA on April 3, 1939 to William P. and Mary (Leyden) Coughlin. He attended Deerfield Academy (1957), and served for three years in the US Army in Korea. He was an avid gardener and a lifelong dog lover who would become fast friends with any dog he met on his many walks around the neighborhood.Memorial service will be private and held at a later date. Donations can be made in Bob's name to the Wellesley Scholarship Foundation (David A. Coughlin Award). Published in Recorder on Mar. 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close