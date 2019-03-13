Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert P. Deyo. View Sign

Robert Paul (Bob) Deyo, originally from Turners Falls, passed away peacefully on Sunday March 3rd in his home in Chandler, Arizona after a long and incredibly brave battle with cancer at the age of 65.



He is survived and dearly missed by his loving wife of 33 years Kelly (Kavanaugh) Deyo of Chandler, AZ. His daughters Brianne Deyo of Tully, NY, Megan Deyo of Apache Junction, AZ, his son Robert Deyo of Chandler, AZ, grandchildren Ayla, Noah, Seth, Jackson, and Michael. Also by his sisters Donna Collins of Turners Falls, Tammy (Deyo) Linell of South Carolina, his brother Kevin Deyo of Massachusetts.



He is predeceased by his mother Geraldine (Chaisson) Baker and his brother Bernard (Bernie) Deyo



A blue collar worker for his entire life, he worked as a machine operator for multiple businesses in Massachusetts and Arizona including the Millers Falls Paper Mill and Hillside Plastics.



He was a devoted fan of all Massachusetts sports teams and was thrilled as we are that he was able to celebrate for his final World Series and Super Bowl.



Bob has requested there be no service and his final wish was for donations to be made to the Bob Deyo Memorial Fund supporting or directly to St. Judes



Go Pats! Go Sox! Go C's! Go B's!

