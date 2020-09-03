Bob Ferriter was never at a loss for words; whether in an art gallery, a bike shop, an apartment hallway or the laundromat, he had the time and the interest to talk to people, had the wide ranging knowledge to make apt comment and the genuine concern for others that made him stand out and be remembered. People were the core of his life. "How's Bob?" was a common refrain his partner heard whenever one would see her without him nearby. Bob and Nancy settled in San Francisco in 1976 after exploring Europe and the East coast and, except for brief interludes, had resided and worked in the Bay Area since.



Robert Peter Ferriter was born in Burlington, Vermont; his family moved to Massachusetts, first to Springfield before settling down in South Deerfield. A New England native, Bob found the similarities and differences of central California suited his interests in the great outdoors. Hiking in the parks and back country, biking in the canyons and at the seashore, tending pollinator gardens in his yards, exploring out-of-the-way places all gave him the contemplative ground upon which he based his life's structure.



As the eldest of four siblings, Bob was intuitively nurturing, listening rather than expounding but always with an Irish compliment to encourage dialogue. In his various careers, service to people was the common thread. As a firefighter, hospital attendant, telephone line repairman, salesperson or bicycle rehabilitator and purveyor, it was the folks he was helping that got him up and bustling out the door each day. These people rewarded him with ample material for the memories and tales he wove around them and the lives he made better. For Bob, embellishment was a gift given the artist as storyteller, to be used judiciously but with gusto.



After a battle with cancer that could not be won, RPF left us on August 14, 2020 after seventy-one years of finding joy in life and in friends, leaving our places in this world both diminished by his passing on and enhanced by him while passing through. In addition to his partner Nancy Radzik, he is survived by his brothers John Ferriter and Michael Ferriter of Massachusetts and his sister Kate Ferriter of Florida; his children, Brendan Ferriter and Madeline Ferriter reside in the Bay Area.



