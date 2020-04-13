Robert R. Arsenault, 56, of South Mountain Rd. died Friday (4-10-20) at home.
He was born September 28, 1963 in Holyoke the son of Melvin and Yolande (Daigle) Arsenault.
Rob attended Holy Trinity School in Greenfield and graduated from Franklin County Technical School Class of 1982 in Graphic Arts.
He was a fabricator for Heat Fab in Turners Falls for many years. He enjoyed fishing, playing golf on his Wii with friends and family. Rob also enjoyed watching old movies.
Rob leaves his brothers; Mike Arsenault, Donald Arsenault and his wife Brenda, Daniel Arsenault and his wife Laurie all of Greenfield and his sister Diane Dearborn and her husband mark of Northfield and a sister in-law Melody Arsenault of Erving. He also leaves his nieces and nephews, Max, Brie, Chris, Eric, Tim, Daniel, Amanda, Jessica, Christina, Heather and Cameron.
Besides his parents Rob was predeceased by his brother Paul Arsenault on November 7, 2019.
Graveside services will be private in Calvary Cemetery with Rev. Timothy Campoli officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal St. Greenfield.
For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com
Published in Recorder on Apr. 13, 2020