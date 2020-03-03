Robert R. St. Hilaire, 86, of 19 Canal St. died Monday (2-3-20) at Care One at Northampton.
He was born in St. Johnsbury, VT November 16, 1933 the son of Amadee and Alice (Huppe) St. Hilaire.
Bob attended South Deerfield schools.
He then enlisted in the US Army in 1951. After returning from the Korean War he went to work for his brother at Mohawk Plastics as a truck driver for many years. He then became a bus driver for GMTA retiring in 1991.
Bob enjoyed hunting, playing cards and reading about history.
He married Rosaline (Grybko) (Misiun) February 12, 1976.
Besides his wife Rose of 44 years he leaves his children; Tammy St. Hilaire of Milbridge, ME, Shane St. Hilaire and his wife Tatyana. His grandchildren; Janet and Patrick and his great granddaughter Cameron. Bob also leaves several nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 84 K St Turners Falls, MA 01376.
Services will be at the convenience of the family.
Arrangement are under the direction of Kostanski Funeral Home.
For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com
Published in Recorder on Mar. 3, 2020