Robert U. "Bob" Sulda
Robert "Bob" Sulda, 79, a resident of Turners Falls, died Wednesday evening, September 9, 2020 surrounded by his family.

A native of Montague, MA, he was born on June 27, 1941 to Nellie G. (Tranowski) Sulda and Paul V. Sulda, Sr. Bob was a lifelong resident of Turners Falls, MA, where he was educated in the Montague Public School System and graduated from Turners Falls High School in the class of 1959. He served his country honorably in the United States Navy.

Bob's most important priority in life was his family and he enjoyed nothing more than spending time with them. Among his survivors, he leaves his wife of 54 years, Charleen, of Turners Falls, his sister Susan SanSoucie and husband Brian of Turners Falls, his son Erik and wife Kim of Hatfield, his son Scott and wife Tina of Turners Falls and his grandchildren Christopher, Nicholas, Mathew, Paige and Alex. He was predeceased by his parents, Nellie and Paul Sulda Sr., by his brother Paul Sulda Jr. and by his brother Francis and wife Rose Marie Sulda.

In keeping with Bob's request, there are no visiting hours or formal services. In lieu of flowers, expressions of affection in the form of a charitable contribution can be made in Bob's memory to Pioneer Valley Hospice & Palliative Care (https://pioneervalleyhospice.org), 329 Conway Street, Suite 2, Greenfield, MA 01301.



Published in Recorder on Sep. 15, 2020.
