Robert W ("Pat") Hanks, fondly known by many as Bubba, left this world to rest with his lord on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Pat was born during a blizzard at home, January 18, 1929 in Jacksonville, Vermont. Pat was the oldest of 5 Children born to Wilbur and Della (Bennett) Hanks.
A veteran of the Korean Conflict, Pat settled on a career with the IBEW as a commercial electrician and worked all over New England and a short time in New Brunswick, Canada. He retired from the IBEW in 1990 and recently (2017) received a 50-year membership certificate and pin. He was the oldest member and life member of both the Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Western Massachusetts Rod & Gun Club, both of Shelburne Falls, MA.
An avid golfer in retirement, he enjoyed his time at local links with friends and family as well as his affiliation with the golfing group known as the "12 angry men". Wood working was another passion Pat devoted many hours to and there are many items of furniture in the homes of family and friends made by his hands. He enjoyed 3 trips to Ireland in recent years, fulfilling one of his lifetime dreams.
One of his favorite pastimes was his time spent hunting and fishing in the Somerset region of southern Vermont. Having first hunted there at the age of 17 he never missed a season at Somerset, except during his time of service to his country, and made his last trip to camp in November of 2019. His longtime friends Tom Spencer, Bob Goodell, Dennis (Sody) Stetson as well as many others, produced a lifetime of memories at Camp that he cherished. He was able to enjoy 3 seasons at a camp in Florida these past few years, alligators and all, enjoying a warmer climate with his family and friends. He had a special place in his heart for Kenneth McCloud, Chad West and Kenny Ray whom welcomed him to Camp Brushy.
He leaves his wife of 28 years Sandra (Kelleher) Hanks, son Mark (Jan) Hanks of Mount Vernon, WA, daughter Barbara Yager of Shelburne Falls, MA, son Thomas Hanks of Bath, PA, daughter Theresa (Jerry) Rodriguez of Dagmar, MT, daughter Diane Coon of Charleston, SC, stepson Larry (Jean) Bruffee of Shelburne Falls, MA, stepdaughter Lynn (Brian) Patno of Guilford, VT Two brothers, Fred (Connie) Hanks of FL and Raymond (Valarie) of CA and brother in-law John (Edie) Kelleher of Charlemont, MA.
He was pre-deceased by his parents Wilbur and Della, an infant son James, son Gary Hanks, grandson Graham Hanks, sister Georgiana Hanks, brother Wilbur Hanks as well as his rummy (cards) partner and mother in law Claire Kelleher.
He also leaves grandchildren Sadie (Zach), Hilary, William, Phillip (Athecia), Mark, Andrew, Lucas (Nicki), Jennifer, Olivia, Joshua, Zack (Molly), Kiley (James), Ross (Alecia), Laura (Kyle) Taylor, Kyle (Haley), Corey and Evan, 5 great grandchildren and 2 more on the way.
Per Pat's wishes there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat's memory may be made to St Joseph's Parish, 34 Munroe Avenue, Shelburne Falls, MA 01370 or the Doug Turner Scholarship Fund, in care of Karen Herzog, P.O. Box 132, Deerfield, MA 01342.
Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls is assisting the family. To send a message of condolence to Pat's family please visit www.smithkelleherfuneralhome.com
Published in Recorder on May 18, 2020.