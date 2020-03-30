Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert W. Lapinski. View Sign Service Information McCarthy Funeral Homes 36 Bank Row Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-774-4808 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert W. "Bob" Lapinski, 75, of 75 Old Stage Road, passed peacefully on Friday, March 27, 2020 at the Holyoke Soldiers Home, following a period of declining health.



A native of Montague, he was born on April 26, 1944 to Grace (Ropelewski) and Alexander Lapinski. He was educated in Montague Public Schools and graduated from Turners Falls High School in the Class of 1961. Shortly thereafter, he enlisted in the United States Navy on September 5, 1961, serving during the Vietnam Conflict aboard the USS Sandoval (APA-194) as a Radioman 2nd Class and was honorably discharged on April 23, 1965.



Upon his return to civilian life, Bob accepted a position with N & B Express Company as a professional truck driver, a position he held for 37 years until his retirement in 1995.



A devout Catholic, he was a communicant of Our Lady of Peace Church in Turners Falls MA, where he served as a Lector, Eucharistic Minister, CCD Teacher and member of the Men's Club and was often a participant in numerous parish projects. Bob was also a long time member of Cursillo.



Bob and Gladys enjoyed frequent Sunday afternoon rides in the country, in search of a new place to dine out. In his youth, Bob as a member of the Boy Scouts of America and held the distinction of having attained Eagle Scout status.



He was a member of the Hale-Clapp VFW Post #3295 in South Deerfield, where he participated in the post's honor guard which provides services to fellow veterans and attend memorial events throughout Franklin County. An avid train enthusiast and "rail fan", he was a member of the Amherst Railway Society.



He married the love of his life, the former Gladys M. O'Shea, on April, 16, 1966 in the former St. Mary's Church in Turners Falls, MA and they would have celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary this year. Bob leaves his devoted and loving wife Gladys, their sons Robert A. of Montague, MA, Theodore J. "Ted" of Northfield, MA and Joseph S. of Millers Falls, MA. Additionally, he leaves his siblings: Adele Lachowicz of East Longmeadow, MA, Natalie Patterson of Chicopee, MA, Alexander Lapinski (Ellie) of East Longmeadow, MA and Paul Lapinski (Barbara) of Hatfield, MA and several nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. Bob will be remembered as well, by his close friends Harry Demers and Fred Smith who were devoted to him. He was predeceased by his parents, as well by his daughter Stephanie A. Lapinski in 1977.



Private interment services will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery, Turners Falls, MA, with Rev. Fr. Stanley J. Aksamit, Pastor of Our Lady of Peace Church officiating. Military honors will be observed, with a detachment of the United States Navy in attendance, assisted by the Hale-Clapp VFW Post #3295. A memorial Liturgy of Christian Burial will be offered in Bob's memory at Our Lady of Peace Church, 90 Seventh Street, Turners Falls, MA at a future date and time to be announced, in an abundance of caution due to the current Covid-19 Virus.



Expressions of affection in the form of a charitable donation in Bob's memory, are suggested to either Our Lady of Peace Church, 90 Seventh Street, Turners Falls, MA 01376 or to the Holyoke Soldier's Home, c/o the Resident Activity Fund of Unit 2 North, 110 Cherry Street, Holyoke, MA 01040 or to the Hale-Clapp VFW Post #3295, 67 North Main Street, South Deerfield, MA 01373



