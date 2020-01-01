Robert W. Pearce, 80, formerly of Highland Village, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at the Charlene Manor Extended Care Facility in Greenfield.
Robert was one of 11 children born to Alfred and Helen (Rodgers) Pearce. He was born on August 4, 1939 in Brandon, VT. He started working at any early age to help support the family.
Always hard working, Bob had many occupations over the years from farming to working at a sawmill. His most recent job was working as a custodian at the Buckland-Shelburne Elementary School in Shelburne Falls. All the kids and staff at the school enjoyed seeing "Mr. Bob", as the students would call him. He enjoyed their energy and they enjoyed his smile and kindness.
Bob is survived by two brothers; Roger Pearce of Buckland, and Guy Pearce of Morrisville, VT, two sisters; Linda Sumner of Buckeye, AZ and Judy Dupont of Barre, VT, as well as multiple nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
A Celebration of Bob's Life will take place at a later date.
Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls is assisting the family.
Published in Recorder on Jan. 1, 2020