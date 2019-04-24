Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert W. Therrien. View Sign Service Information Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc 87 Franklin St Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-8853 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc 87 Franklin St Greenfield , MA 01301 View Map Service 9:00 AM Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery 1390 Main St. Agawam , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert W. Therrien, 86, of Garfield St., died Monday, April 22, 2019 at the Soldier's Home in Holyoke.



Bob was born in Easthampton, MA on July 6, 1932 the son of Wilfred and Grace (Myrick) Therrien. He was a graduate of Westfield High School.



He was inducted into the US Army on December 3, 1952 and served during the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged on November 24, 1954.



Upon returning from the service, Bob initially assisted with the family business before branching out into different positions for different businesses. He spent time working for the US Postal Service as well as Technicolor, Inc. before that company moved to California.



He was an assistant to the Veteran's agent located in the West Springfield Town Office. Most recently he had been manager at the former West Springfield Elks Lodge for many years and finally he was the manager at the Easy Storage facility in West Springfield.



Bob was busy at home doing various projects around the house. Sometimes those projects were expected, and sometimes he would think of a project and start immediately.



Bob was married to Sandra (Channell) on April 22, 1966. He died on their 53rd anniversary.



Along with his wife Sandra, Bob is survived by two sons; Marc Therrien and his wife Danielle Letourneau-Therrien of Greenfield, Michael Therrien of Ferndale, WA, a daughter; Cheryl Maloni and her husband Casey of Henderson, NV, three grandchildren; Danielle, Laura and Morgan Therrien, a brother Richard Therrien and his wife Elena of Feeding Hills, MA, a sister Marilyn Leone and her husband Rio "Pete" of Longmeadow, MA, a brother-in-law Donald Eidinger of Arizona and many nieces and nephews.



Bob was predeceased by a sister Shirley Eidinger.



Visiting hours will be held Sunday, May 12, from 2 to 4 pm at the Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home, 87 Franklin St., Greenfield.



Military Honors will take place Monday, May 13, at 9:00 am at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1390 Main St., Agawam.



It is suggested memorial donations be sent to the Activities Fund, Soldiers Home in Holyoke, 110 Cherry St., Holyoke, MA 01040



To send a message of support to Bob's family, please visit





