Robert (Bob) Wickline of Sun City, AZ passed away on September 10th after struggling for several years with poor health. Bob was born November 17th, 1945 and raised in Ashfield, MA.He graduated from Smith Vocational High School in 1964 as an electrician and joined the Navy. After serving four years, including a tour in Vietnam, he was honorably discharged, taking up residence in San Diego, CA where he lived for many years. Upon returning to Massachusetts Bob met and married his soulmate, Beverly (Doneilo) Prentice.Bob was an avid hunter and fisherman. He continued his career as an electrician, earning his Master Electrician License in 1985. In 1993 Bob and Bev Moved to Arizona where they remained until Bob's death. They enjoyed traveling, the beach and of course the casinos.His family was all important to Bob and he loved them all very much. He leaves behind his wife Beverly, his stepson Andrew Prentice (Vanessa), his stepdaughter Samantha Batie (Jason), as well as granddaughters Zoe and Tessa, grandson Slate and great granddaughter Izzy. Bob also leaves behind a sister Meg Savage of Florida, several other brothers and another sister, and a niece in Sarah in California who had become quite dear to him, as well as many more nieces and nephews.Bob was preceded in death by his sister Patricia Williams, brothers Joseph and John, and son Robert H. Wickline Jr. in 2014.There will be no services at this time.Contributions may be made to any hospice organization.