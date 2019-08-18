Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roberta S. Terlikoski. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary





She was a stay at home Mom for many years then worked in the cafeteria at Highland School in Miller Falls. After retirement she and her husband Louis traveled the north East camping and fishing.



She was an avid baker, apple and blueberry pies being her specialty.



Bobbie leaves her son Louis Jeffrey Terlikoski and his wife Nancy of Houston, TX., her daughter Gail L. Villeneuve and her husband George P. of Turners Falls; her grandchildren, Amie L. Trinque and her husband Kelly, Philip J. Villeneuve, Allison L. Terlikoski, and Nathan D. Terlikoski and his wife Christin, her great grandchildren, Nathaniel R., Natalie S. and Gabriella L. She also leaves many nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years Louis Terlikoski in 2009.



The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the 4th floor staff at Buckley Health Care Center and the entire staff of Franklin County Hospice.



A graveside service will be held Tuesday (8-20-19) at 10 am at Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery in Turners Falls.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to GCC Foundation, One College Drive, Greenfield, MA 01301.



Arrangements are under the direction of Kostanski Funeral Home.



For condolences, please visit

