Obituary

Robin Elizabeth (Scully) Powell was born September 15,1962 and spent most of her life living in Franklin County.



As a child, Robin lived in Gill growing up with her 8 siblings. Robin graduated from Franklin County Technical School in 1980 and enlisted in the US Army in February 1982. Upon the completion of her military service Robin met the love of her life, Winston. They spent 32 amazing years together sharing an abundance of love and laughter with each other. Robin and Winston had 2 wonderful children, Dakota and Buddy, whom they raised together in Northfield.



First and foremost Robin was a loving, caring and nurturing mother. Her children were her life. The time spent with her husband and children were full of fun and loving memories.



Robin, the caring person she was spent the last 15 years taking care of the elderly and disabled as a Home Health Aid C.N.A. There she cultivated many caring and loving friendships along the way. With her infectious smile and laugh it was impossible not to love her.



Sadly on July 10, 2019 after a long brave battle, Robin lost her fight against cancer. Robin leaves behind Winston her loving husband of 32 years, daughter Dakota Garza and her husband Tito of Guilford, Vermont, son Winston (Buddy) Powell II and his wife Bianca Gelli of Jundiai, Brazil, her granddaughter Thea Garza, her siblings Cindy Scully, Chris and Wanda Scully, Susan and Jim Peterson, Shawn Scully, Tracy and Vinny Calvanese, Corey and Corrine Scully and Daniel Scully. Robin also leaves behind many nieces and nephews of which she cherished and loved.



Robin was predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Frances Scully and her brother Keith Scully.



In lieu of flowers, Robin requested donations to be sent to Hospice of Franklin County.



The Celebration of Life for family and friends will be determined at a later date.





