Roderique "Big Rod" Roberge
Our world lost a mustached legend on Sunday, July 26th. Roderique "Big Rod" Roberge passed away peacefully at home after a period of declining health. "Pops", as he was affectionately known to his sons, Josh and Bunker, and four grandchildren (Sarah, Brady, Grayson, Adalyn) had an incredible work ethic. As a master drywaller and painter by trade, he spent many hours helping friends and family with their remodeling projects, teaching them the proper way to hold a paintbrush!

In his earlier years he served as a volunteer Fireman in Montague Center, and for several years during his retirement, he distributed mail through snow and rain to the Hilltown post offices.

Rod is survived by his wife of forty-eight years, Judith Wheeler Roberge. They were known for their large, fun, family gatherings and parties, making all friends feel welcome.

His parents, Ya Ya and Mo, pre-deceased Rod. He is survived by his brother Alan and two sisters, Moni and Marcia, and his many nieces and nephews: Sarah, Tenoch, Augustus, Jake, Holly, Geraldine, Luke, Ethan, Katie and Michael, and his wonderful daughters-in-law, Linda and Jesse.

An incredible father, Rod early on became a baseball and golf swing coach and mentor in all things to his sons. His golfing friends at Oak Ridge will remember how he contributed to everyone's enjoyment in the scramble league every week. And when team darts were a popular pub game in the area, he was considered an accomplished player.

Rod was a dog's best friend to his golden retrievers, Tock and Ralphie, who accompanied him to all his jobs. He always carried dog treats in his pocket for other dogs he encountered in his travels.

Josh and Bunker and Rod's friends will miss hearing him praise their work. "Perfect," he would say, "a word we don't hear enough of!"

Rod will be forever missed by his family and friends.

The family has requested that any memorial contributions in Rod's memory be made to the Diabetes Foundation at https://www.diabetes.org/donate/donate-memorial.

Published in Recorder on Aug. 5, 2020.
