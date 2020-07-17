5/25/1947 - 7/15/2020Roger Armstrong Benton III made me promise not to write a standard, stuffy obituary with dates and places that he said no one really cares about. So let's talk about PRIDE.Roger's pride in his work ethic was absolute; inherited from his parents, Roger Jr, and Beatrice (Macy), and shared with his siblings, David (Susan) of Queensbury, NY, and Martha Deschaine (Carey Tittemore) of Schenectady, NY. Roger was no angel growing up, but his 5'2" 89-pound Mom could zap him into line, and his Dad could make him sweat out the previous evening's "fun" the next day at work as a road construction laborer. Roger walked behind, and filled his Dad's impressive big boots at the Lane Construction Corporation, ending a 43 year career as the Lane Plant Manager in Westfield, MA. He was known for his "you don't work FOR me, you work WITH me" attitude and his door was always open to any co-worker, one of whom recently stated: "I held respect and reverence for you; for the quiet wisdom you possessed and for the firm, direct, yet kind hand with which you managed your employees."His absolute pride was in his children (and their incredibly artistic mother, Christine Soderquist of Huntington, MA). Daughter, Kate and her daughter, Andie Hall (Easthampton, MA) lit up every room they ever walked into in Roger's eyes and he was grateful for the frequency of their visits. Son, Roger IV and his wife Ashley (Wilmington, NC) taught him that grand dogs are also worthy family members, and that short conversations with lots of laughter are the best. Son, John and his partner Praiya Clongsusuek (Raleigh, NC) are proof that Bentons persevere until they get it right, and long conversations with lots of laughter are just as precious.The man who said he would never marry again got thrown a curve ball that began with a conversation with the widow of a former working colleague. "She's too complicated" changed when she also fell in love with his summer sanctuary in the Adirondacks. He and his wife of almost eight years, Lorna (Herzig/Marchese/Kazokas) have spent their retirement summers there within their cherished Little Kildare community, only sometimes exaggerating about the fish that broke the line and got away. Roger also was an honored stepfather to Lorna's children, Nick (Natalie Blake), Grey and Matthew Marchese, and was embraced by her Kazokas step-children and all the grands, especially Elijah and Robin Marchese, and Enya.His pride in having served in the United States military will be honored by Roger's wishes for his remains to be interred at the Agawam, MA Veteran's Cemetery under a marker that will declare his being a recipient of the Bronze Star for Valor in Combat during the Vietnam war. He never spoke about the circumstances surrounding the incident, which is no surprise. He just did his job.The ultimate pride? He left this life the way he lived it: on his terms. And he will be sorely missed by those who love him.Services will be private, at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting the Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton, MA, in Roger's name.