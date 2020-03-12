Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Bradford Scott. View Sign Service Information Ricker Funeral Home 1 Birch Woodsville , NH 03785 (603)-747-2717 Send Flowers Obituary

Roger Bradford "Bud" Scott, 91, of Scott Road, died on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Blue Spruce Home in Bradford, VT.



Bud was born in Ashfield, MA on September 15, 1928 to Clifton William and Mildred Evelyn (Bradford) Scott. He was a graduate of Sanderson Academy, Class of 1946. He then graduated from Stockbridge School of Agriculture in 1948. On June 30, 1951 he married Bernice "Bunny" Willis.



A self-employed dairy farmer, Bud and Bunny moved lock, stock, and barrel from Apple Valley in Ashfield, MA to Newbury VT in 1980. He belonged to and held offices in both the Massachusetts and Vermont Holstein Associations as well as with DHIA and Farm Bureau.



As a young man, Bud played baseball and basketball on high school, college and town teams. He loved to water ski. He was an avid fisherman and loved to play golf in his later years. In Ashfield, he was a school board member and was on the committee to create the Mohawk Trail Regional School district. He belonged to the Grange in Buckland, MA, and was a member and trustee of the First Congregational Church of Newbury.



While farming in Apple Valley, Bud was a sugar maker for many years and had more than 6000 taps. Over the past few years, he and Bunny have pieced together several hundred jigsaw puzzles. It was Bud's vision to have a family camp that would be enjoyed for generations to come. The camp in the Adirondacks was a happy place for the Scott family over the years. He also raised border collies, bred golden retriever/labs and had a vision to start growing a successful Emu business.



He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Bernice "Bunny" Scott of Newbury; four children, Diane Langley and husband Stephen of White River Junction, VT, Debora Erb and husband Douglas of Landaff, NH, Larry Scott and wife Peggy Hewes of Newbury, and Doreen Morris and husband Richard of Haverhill, NH; eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren; a brother, Frederick Scott and wife Lois of Brooktondale, NY; many nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by a sister Gladys Sellew and a brother Edward Scott.



Calling hours will be on Monday, March 16th from 5-7 PM at Ricker Funeral Home, 1 Birch Street, Woodsville, NH.



A celebration of life will be on Tuesday, March 17th at 1 PM at the First Congregational Church of Newbury, 4915 Main Street South, Newbury.



Burial will be in the spring in Oxbow Cemetery, Newbury.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the Newbury Greenspace, FCC of Newbury Greenspace, PO Box 165, Newbury, VT 05051



For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit



Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.

Roger Bradford "Bud" Scott, 91, of Scott Road, died on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Blue Spruce Home in Bradford, VT.Bud was born in Ashfield, MA on September 15, 1928 to Clifton William and Mildred Evelyn (Bradford) Scott. He was a graduate of Sanderson Academy, Class of 1946. He then graduated from Stockbridge School of Agriculture in 1948. On June 30, 1951 he married Bernice "Bunny" Willis.A self-employed dairy farmer, Bud and Bunny moved lock, stock, and barrel from Apple Valley in Ashfield, MA to Newbury VT in 1980. He belonged to and held offices in both the Massachusetts and Vermont Holstein Associations as well as with DHIA and Farm Bureau.As a young man, Bud played baseball and basketball on high school, college and town teams. He loved to water ski. He was an avid fisherman and loved to play golf in his later years. In Ashfield, he was a school board member and was on the committee to create the Mohawk Trail Regional School district. He belonged to the Grange in Buckland, MA, and was a member and trustee of the First Congregational Church of Newbury.While farming in Apple Valley, Bud was a sugar maker for many years and had more than 6000 taps. Over the past few years, he and Bunny have pieced together several hundred jigsaw puzzles. It was Bud's vision to have a family camp that would be enjoyed for generations to come. The camp in the Adirondacks was a happy place for the Scott family over the years. He also raised border collies, bred golden retriever/labs and had a vision to start growing a successful Emu business.He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Bernice "Bunny" Scott of Newbury; four children, Diane Langley and husband Stephen of White River Junction, VT, Debora Erb and husband Douglas of Landaff, NH, Larry Scott and wife Peggy Hewes of Newbury, and Doreen Morris and husband Richard of Haverhill, NH; eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren; a brother, Frederick Scott and wife Lois of Brooktondale, NY; many nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by a sister Gladys Sellew and a brother Edward Scott.Calling hours will be on Monday, March 16th from 5-7 PM at Ricker Funeral Home, 1 Birch Street, Woodsville, NH.A celebration of life will be on Tuesday, March 17th at 1 PM at the First Congregational Church of Newbury, 4915 Main Street South, Newbury.Burial will be in the spring in Oxbow Cemetery, Newbury.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the Newbury Greenspace, FCC of Newbury Greenspace, PO Box 165, Newbury, VT 05051For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements. Published in Recorder on Mar. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close