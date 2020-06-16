On Saturday June 13th, 2020 at the age of 81, Roger left this earth to once again be in the loving arms of his wife Loretta.



Roger Raymond Roberge was the 1st was born on September 23, 1938 to the late George and Viola Roberge in the middle of the infamous 1938 hurricane. It was only fitting after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease that he exited in the middle of a Pandemic.



Roger was born and raised in Holyoke, Massachusetts. He was a graduate of Holyoke High School and attended Hartt College of the University of Hartford. He then proceeded to work at the Popular market, a local grocery store.



Roger was predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Loretta Ann (Yargeau) in 2016. As well as three brothers in law; Robert and Theodore Yargeau, and William Millane.



Roger was best known for his infectious smile and laugh. He was a member of the Chicopee order of the Knights of Columbus. He was also known for his amazing musical talents. He was an accomplished singer, guitar and banjo player. He leant his musical talents not only to his local parish folk group but also to the Pizzotola and King Leo bands and taught over eighty students as well.



Roger had an infinity for photography and travel. Specifically cruises that he enjoyed with his wife and close friends. In his later years Roger and Loretta enjoyed wintering in Florida and spent the remainder of the year enjoying their log cabin on the lake in West Brookfield. They loved hosting numerous parties surrounded by their family and friends.



Roger was known by many titles; king of the grill, Father Christmas due to his love for the holiday and all it entailed, son, uncle, brother, husband and last but certainly not least father, grandfather and great grandfather.



Roger leaves behind his daughter Tina M Dawson and her husband Carl Dawson of Florence, MA; and his son Roger R Roberge II and his wife Pia Roberge of Saugus, CA. He also leaves two grandchildren, Jessica Dawson and Jonah Roberge and one great grandchild, Cacey Dawson. Roger also leaves behind his brothers, Richard and his wife Doris, George and his wife Lina and his sister Lucille Millane. He also leaves behind two sisters in law, Joni Yargeau and Mary Kane and her husband Daniel. Along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends.



The family would like to thank all the kind and considerate staff at Linda Manor Extended Care as well as the staff of Cooley Dickenson VNA & Hospice.



A funeral service will be held in the Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home, 2049 Northampton Street, Holyoke on Saturday June 20 at 11:00am followed by burial in Notre Dame Cemetery, South Hadley. A calling hour will be held prior from 10:00 to 11:00am. Memorial contributions in Roger's memory may be made to the National Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St, Ste 800, Miami, Florida 33131



