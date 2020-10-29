Roland J. Leveille, 92, of Turners Falls, MA died peacefully on October 27, 2020 at Buckley HealthCare Center in Greenfield with his wife of 73 years, Palma Theresa (Totaro) Leveille, at his side. Rollie was born on March 25, 1928 the son of Noel and Rose Leveille. He grew up on "rabbit hill" with his 5 brothers, Robert, Harold, Raymond, Noel Jr, and Gerald all of whom predeceased him. In 1945, he graduated from Turners Falls High School where he was a star athlete.
After playing minor league basement ball for several years, a short stint working on the Boston and Maine railroad, and serving his country in the Army in the Korean War. Rollie settled into his dream job working for the State of MA as the Park Supervisor at Wendell State Forest.
Rollie leaves 3 children; Karen A Douglas and her husband Mike of Conway, South Carolina; Cyndie RL Webster and her husband Kim of Grafton, MA and James M Leveille and his wife Michelle of Turners Falls and 5 grandchildren, Brandon, Ashley, Matthew, Corey, Krista and Eric. Rollie was an avid outdoorsman, a skilled carpenter and an excellent Scrabble player.
A Memorial Mass will be held Wednesday 11/4 at 11am at Our Lady of Peace Church, 90 Seventh Street, Turners Falls. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com
