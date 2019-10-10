Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roland Lavallee. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Roland Lavallee, 52, of Greenfield, MA, passed away after a long battle with cancer, peacefully in his home, on September 27, 2019 with his family by his side.



He was born in Lowell, MA on Oct 10, 1966, Son to Marie Teresa (Drolet) and John Henry Lavallee. Since the age of 10, Roland was a member of St. Rita's Parish and an active participant in youth activities since age 14. Roland graduated from Greater Lowell Regional Vocational Technical High School in 1984, then married the love of his life in July of 1985.



He was a Draftsman for Honeywell and Mitre before going on to employment with Amtrak, RCL, and then Pan Am Railways.



Roland will be remembered as a knowledgeable man, who cared, and selflessly shared his love for life, and his wisdom. Conversation, was by far, one of his best attributes. Roland had the ability to connect with so many and undoubtedly improved the lives of those he loved.



Roland is survived by his loving wife Gail Lavallee of Greenfield, Son Joseph Lavallee (Wife Jolene) of Greenfield, Daughter Amanda Bowling (Husband Danny) of Turners Falls, Daughter Rebecca Lavallee of Greenfield, Brother Michael Lavallee (Wife Lisa) of Lowell, Mother Marie Lavallee of Lowell, and Grandson Dean.



Services will be held on Saturday October 12, 2019 at 2pm, Faith Baptist Church, 331 Silver St, Greenfield, MA with Celebration of Life to Follow.

