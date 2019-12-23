Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald E. Tacy. View Sign Service Information Kidder Funeral Home 1 Parker Avenue Northfield , MA 01360 (413)-498-5359 Service 2:00 PM Winchester VFW Send Flowers Obituary





Ronald E. Tacy, 73 of Winchester, N.H. died Thursday evening (12-19-2019) at his home. He was born in Keene, N.H. on March 20, 1946 the son of Earl and Emma (Nelson) Tacy. Ron was educated in Winchester schools and was a graduate of Thayer High School, in Winchester, N.H. He then served in the US Navy for four years during the Viet Nam War in the Pacific theater aboard the USS Jenkins. He was married to the former Donna Randall on July 1, 1988. He worked for many years in Construction in the area. He was a member of the Winchester Post 3968, and the American Legion Post 44 in Winchester. He enjoyed ice fishing, and was an avid sports fan. He loved working around and caring for his home, and the commaraderie of friends. Unknown to many he had a wonderful singing voice.He is survived by his wife Donna, and a son: Christopher Tacy and his wife Jennie of Marlboro, N.H. a daughter: Kelley Tacy on Vermont, and his sister Gloria Hooper and her husband James who reside in Florida. He is also survived by four grandchildren and many relatives and friends.There will be a service on Saturday (12-28-2019) at the Winchester at 2:00 p.m. Following there will be a gathering of friends at the facility.Donations in his memory may be made to either Home Healthcare & Hospice, P.O. box 564, Keene, N.H. 03431, or the National Home for Children, 3573 So. Waverly Rd. Eaton Rapids, MI 48827.Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave. Northfield, Ma. is in charge of arrangements.To send condolences please visit www.kidderfuneralhome.com Published in Recorder on Dec. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

