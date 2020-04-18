Ronald J. Cadran born May 8, 1935 in Montague, MA the son of Delina (Gagne) and Ovide Cadran passed away peacefully April 16th in Bernardston, Ma surrounded by his family after a lengthy illness.



He is survived by his wife Ellen F. (Stafford) his daughters Fay Olsen of Florida, Joy Cadran of Greenfield, and his son Ronald (Marcy) Cadran of Maine. Four grandchildren Heather Gauvin, James Kelley, Haley and Emma Cadran and 2 great-grandchildren. Two sisters Barbara Jarvis and Susan Emond. Along with several nieces and nephews.



He is predeceased by his siblings Eleanor MacDonald, Ovide Cadran, and Janet Whitney.



Ronald worked as a mechanic at Livermore's Garage in Bernardston in 1975 he became the owner later turning the business to sales and service of boats and motors. He was an avid boater enjoying summers on the Connecticut River with his family and friends. Later in years at his camp on Forest Lake in New Hampshire. He spent the last several winters in Florida with his daughter.



Services will be private at the convience of the family.

