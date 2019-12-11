Ronald L. Wheeler, 78, of Dell St. died Sunday (12-8-19) at home. He was born in Leverett May 18, 1941 the son of Leslie W. and Helen S. (Howard) Wheeler.
Ron attended local schools. He had been a burner technician for Sandri Companies and retired from UMASS from the maintenance department after many years. Previously Ron worked at the Sawmill, Post & Beam in Leverett.
Ron enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Ron leaves his stepchildren: Robert Damon of Wasilla, AK, Shirley Ainsworth of Embden, ME, Judith Jackman of Turners Falls, MA, James Damon of Turners Falls, MA and Thomas Damon of Springvale, ME. He also leaves his sister Marjorie Glazier of Leverett, his Aunt Bernice Glazier and several grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Dottie in 2010.
Services for Ron will be held Saturday (12-14-19) at 11 AM at Kostanski Funeral Home, 1 Kostanski Square, Turners Falls with Rev. Dan Johnson officiating. A calling hour will be from 10 AM until service time. Burial will be in the spring at Plainview Cemetery in Leverett.
Memorial donations may be made to the donors, choice.
For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com
Published in Recorder on Dec. 11, 2019