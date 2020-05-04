Ronald R Lenois Sr., 77, of Coolidge Ave died Saturday 5/2/20 at the Mont Marie Rehabilitation Center in Holyoke of diabetic renal failure. He was born in Montague, Massachusetts on March 24, 1943, the son of Ralph H and Ernestine E (Welcome) Lenois. Ron attended local schools in Turners Falls and was a graduate of Turners Falls High School Class of 1961. He was a two-sport athlete, playing football and baseball.
In Dec 1961, Ron answered President Kennedy's statement, "ask what you can do for your country", by enlisting in the U.S. Air Force. He served the United States until honorably discharged in Sept 1966 as an A1C,E4 with the 838 Air Police Squadron (TAC). While stationed at Forbes Air Force Base in Topeka, Kansas, Ron met the love of his life, Linda (Blanden) and was married to his beloved wife for 51 years until Linda's death in Sept 2016.
Ron's passion for baseball led him to be a coach, board member, and president of the Newt Guilbault baseball league for many years. Under his leadership the concession / field house was built, cementing the league's location on Montague Street at Sheffield School (Gamelin & Campbell Fields). Ron loved watching his sons and grandsons' baseball games, hockey games, golf matches, and other sporting events. He cherished the friendships he gathered from FCHA travels and other community activities.
Ron retired in 2002 from the University of Massachusetts - Amherst after 32 years, leaving as assistant director of Physical Plant for Custodial Services.
Ron leaves two sons, Ronald Jr. and his wife Edie of Greenfield and Darren and his wife Katie of Montague; his sisters, Cindy Kalinowski and her husband Dennis "Chip" and Sharon Girard and her husband Art; five grandchildren, Brandon, Ryan, Derek, and Daniel Lenois and Vanessa Process and her husband John; two great grandsons, Ethan and Alexander Process; and several aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Ron fondly passes his good-byes to friends of many years, Jim and Jean Koldis, Bev Demars, Paul and Doris Cournoyer, Mike and Kathy Piotrowski, and his "brothers" who attend the Veterans' lunches at Greenfield Lodge of Elks #1296.
Besides his wife, Ron was predeceased by his parents, Ralph and Ernestine, and his sister, Pamela (Lenois) Benton.
Private burial services will be at Springdale Cemetery in Turners Falls with Rev. Stanley Aksamit officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Building Bridges, 37 Chestnut St., Springfield, MA 01103; Franklin County Hockey Association, P.O. Box 411, Greenfield, MA 01302; or Newt Guilbault League, P.O. Box 189, Turners Falls, MA 01376.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please www.kostanskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Recorder on May 4, 2020.