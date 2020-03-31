Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosaline M. St. Hilaire. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary





She was born in South Deerfield on August 26, 1929 the daughter of Andrew and Josephine (Leonowicz) Grybko.



Rose attended Deerfield schools and graduated from Deerfield High School Class of 1947. She worked at Deerfield Academy and Howard Johnson's in the house keeping department for many years. Later she took care of her grandchildren which brought her much joy.



Rose enjoyed long walks and gardening. As a devote Catholic she enjoyed her devotional prayer time. Being sweet and always kind it earned her the Best Smile Award at Poet Seat.



She married Robert St. Hilaire on February 12, 1976. Sadly, he passed away recently on March 2, 2020 after 44 years of marriage.



Rose leaves her children; Louis Misiun and his wife Pat of South Deerfield, Sandra Misiun and her husband Skip White of Greenfield, Terry Misiun and his wife Sandy of Sunderland and Shane St. Hilaire and his wife Tatyana of Montague. She also leaves her grandchildren Tracy Misiun of South Deerfield, Sarah Kimball and her husband Christopher of Greenfield and Brody Misiun of Erving and one great granddaughter Audrey Rose Kimball. Her siblings; Pauline Kuzdeba of South Deerfield, Genevieve Guy of Turners Falls, Delia Magelinski of Greenfield, Donald Grybko and his wife Elizabeth of Greenfield and Richard Grybko and his wife MaryAnn of Colorado Springs, CO and her sisters in-laws Irene Grybko of South Deerfield and Vivian Grybko of Kansas and many nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents and husband, Rose was predeceased by a daughter Sue Misiun June 5, 1994 and her brothers; Charles, Roger, Junior and Jimmy.



The family would like to thank the staff of Poet Seat for being with her during her final hours.



Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 84 K St., Turners Falls, MA 01376.



Services will be at a later time and date to be announced.



Arrangements are under the direction of Kostanski Funeral Home.



For condolences, please visit

